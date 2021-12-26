How to create Free Fire guild and generate cool names for it

Guilds in Garena Free Fire provide users with a platform to communicate and engage with other players. Members are further eligible to participate in Guild Tournaments to earn Dog Tags and unlock multiple rewards. Additionally, the Daily Guild Quest provides Guild Tokens that may be redeemed for items within the store.

The overall trend of choosing appealing nicknames and signatures has been extended to include guild names as well, since the leaders of each guild desire to distinguish their's from the others.

They can set up guild names while creating a guild, and even though it can be changed later on, it will cost them 500 diamonds which is a significant number.

Steps to create a new guild in Free Fire with stylish names

Setting up a guild in the Garena Free Fire is not free, as users must pay with gold or diamonds to create one. As a result, gamers should be careful while naming their guild.

Aside from that, to create or generate appealing guild names, users will need to rely on third-party websites such as Fancytexttool and Lingojam. This is because the standard Android or iOS keyboard does not include fonts and symbols by default.

Step 1: Visit any 'fancy text generator' websites like Fancytexttool or Lingojam.

Users should copy the name (Image via Lingojam)

Step 2: Enter the preferred name to receive output in a wide variety of fonts with different symbols. They can copy the output and paste it while changing the name.

However, they need to make sure that the guild name does not exceed the set limit of 12 characters.

If players find it difficult to select their guild name, they can visit this web page for a vast collection that they could just copy and paste.

Steps to create a guild

Press the guild option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Gamers can click the guild icon to open the interface.

Tap on Create Guild option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, press the "Create Guild" option, and a Guild Info dialog box will appear.

Gold or diamonds can be used (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users will have to set their region, style, approval method, slogan, guild badge, name and other necessary information. They can paste the desired name.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 4: Finally, they can spend 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds to create a guild. They are advised to use the former to create it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha