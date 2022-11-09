How to create stylish and colorful signatures in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

Within Free Fire MAX, players can personalize several aspects of their IDs, with the signature being one of them. The signature feature is beneath the 'Social Style' section of the profile, and individuals are free to enter any text they desire.

In recent times, many gamers have started searching the internet for techniques that will allow them to create signatures distinct from those used by other users. Among the many options available, using hex codes and having a colorful signature is one of the most notable approaches.

Getting a stylish signature with colors isn’t that hard and would require only a few minutes to achieve. However, in the event that players are unfamiliar with the procedure, they may check out the instructions outlined in the section below.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to create stylish and colorful signatures

As already mentioned above, gamers will have to use hex codes if they wish to achieve the task of getting colorful signatures in Free Fire MAX. Here are the steps that need to be taken for the same:

Step 1: Start by opening the game on your mobile device and navigating to your in-game profile.

Step 2: Once your ID shows up on the screen, tap on the icon shown below to open the “Player Info” pop-up box:

You may click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, you may tap on the "Signature" option present underneath the "Mode" preference.

You should enter the hex code beside the text (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, enter the hex code of the color you want next to the signature. For example, you may input FF0000 if you wish to get the signature in red.

(It is crucial to note that the hex code has to be entered in square brackets, i.e., [], to make the signature colored)

Step 5: Once the code has been entered, you must tap the ‘OK’ button. This will result in you having a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX.

Also, altering one’s signature does not require diamonds, unlike changing the name. Accordingly, you may modify it as frequently as you like without worrying.

Note: The colored signature will not appear to the players but will show up for those who visit their profiles.

Hex codes for colors

There are numerous codes available (Image via Garena)

The following is a list of hex codes to use in Free Fire MAX:

Light Blue – [ADD8E6]

Lime – [00FF00]

Aqua – [00FFFF]

White – [FFFFFF]

Dark Blue – [00008B]

Pink – [FFC0CB]

Dark Green – [006400]

Olive – [808000]

Yellow – [FFFF00]

Magenta – [FF00FF]

Black – [000000]

Teal – [008080]

Maroon – [800000]

Orange – [FFA500]

Crimson – [DC143C]

Cyan – [00FFFF]

Brown – [A52A2A]

Grey – [808080]

Lightcoral – [F08080]

Gold – [FFD700]

Blue – [0000FF]

Gray – [808080]

Silver – [C0C0C0]

Red – [FF0000]

Purple – [800080]

Beige – [F5F5DC]

Tan – [D2B48C]

Green – [008000]

Suggestions for stylish signature

Listed below are some suggestions that gamers can utilize for a stylish signature in Free Fire MAX:

⁠1) [0000FF] ᯤ 9 9 9 + NO internet

2) [b][ffd319]Ⓥ[i][FF0000]

3) [b][c]F R E E F [ff8800] I [ffffff] R E

4) [FFFF00]ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ

5) [b][ffe400] Jalwa [b][6cfd8e] Hai [b][ff0000] Hamara

Players may further alter them based on their preferences.

Poll : 0 votes