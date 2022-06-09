How to create unique Free Fire ID signatures with colorful text in June 2022

Garena improved and enhanced the profile interface in the Free Fire OB26 update. Since then, the signature has been a focused aspect among players. It is an area below the social styles used to display text.

Users have started placing symbols and text in various colors and fonts. This makes the profiling appealing to users viewing it, and even more, players wish to proceed ahead with creative text. Read through to find a detailed guide to creating a unique signature.

Getting a unique and colorful signature in Free Fire

First, gamers must come up with the text they want to use as their signature and utilize the Hex color codes. These must be placed within the square brackets before the text changes color. Additionally, players can use multiple codes just by placing them before the required part.

Users should note that the altered signature with the color code will not be visible to them. They should not fret, as all other players who visit their profile will find the altered one.

Steps to changing the signature in Free Fire

After selecting the text, gamers can change their signature color by following these steps:

Step 1: You must open your profile in Free Fire and press on the gear option to open the dialog box.

Gamers can directly click on the existing signature (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the edit option present on the right side of the existing signature.

Alternatively, click directly on the existing signature on your profile and click the confirm button.

Step 3: Next, you must enter/paste the desired text in the designated area.

Gamers should note that the signature can have a maximum of 50 characters, including spaces, and they must ensure that this limit is adhered to while pasting the new one.

Paste the new signature (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Subsequently, you should place the desired color code before the text and hit the okay button.

Players may log in to another account and visit their profile to check if the signature is as per their preference. Changing the signature in Free Fire does not take diamonds, so gamers are free to make any changes.

Symbols and color codes

Users can also utilize symbols (Image via Garena)

Symbols

Here are some of the symbols that they can use to make the signatures appear unique:

1) [DAA520] ★ ♫ ✿ 999 999 999

2) ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ

3) [b][c][ffd319]Ⓥ[i][FF0000] Your name

4) [ffe400] Jalwa [6cfd8e] Hai [ff0000] Hamara

5) ▄█ █▀█ █▀█

░█ █▄█ █▄█

6)╰╮╭╯

Color codes

Dark Blue – [00008B]

Red - [FF0000]

Yellow – [FFFF00]

Grey – [808080]

Blue – [0000FF]

Aquamarine – [7FFD4]

Silver – [C0C0C0]

Maroon: 800000]

Cyan – [00FFFF]

Pink – [FFC0CB]

Brown – [A52A2A]

Orange – [FFA500]

Aqua – [00FFFF]

White – [FFFFFF]

Purple – [800080]

Fuchsia: FF00FF]]

Olive – [808000]

Light Blue – [ADD8E6]

Green – [008000]

Black – [000000]

Magenta – [FF00FF]

Lime – [00FF00]

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. However, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

