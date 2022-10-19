How to download best Free Fire wallpaper?

Initially, Garena Free Fire seemed like an ordinary free-to-play survival shooter meant for low-end smartphones. However, over time, the Battle Royale game has become one of the most successful titles for Android, especially after it hit the one billion mark in downloads on the Play Store.
The Free Fire fanbase is not restricted to gameplay, as the craze has breached all limits. In the game, one can find several in-app collectibles such as characters, pets, cosmetics, and many other items. To top all that, Garena also provides several HD wallpapers that one can download and use on their device's screen.
In the following section, readers can find out how to use the official website of Garena's Battle Royale shooter to explore HD wallpapers and download them.
Garena Free Fire: How to download the HD wallpapers from the official website
Here's a step-by-step process on how to access and download HD wallpapers of Free Fire from the official website:
Step 1: Open any web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or PC.
Step 2: Copy and paste the link https://ff.garena.com/en/ to redirect you to the game's official website.
Step 3: Tap on 'Media', listed among the options at the top of the screen.
If you are using a smartphone to open the website, use the menu icon given in the top-right corner and then tap on 'Media.
Step 4: Press 'Wallpapers', which will redirect you to the catalog of the game's official wallpapers.
Step 5: You can scroll through the webpage to explore the different wallpapers before clicking on your favorite one.
Step 6: Upon selecting your favorite wallpaper, the website will ask you to choose between two options:
- Download on PC (1920 x 1080)
- Download on Mobile (1080 x 1920)
You can choose your preferred option by tapping on the same.
Step 7: The website will redirect you to the HD wallpaper webpage. All you have to do is tap on the wallpaper and press on 'Download Image'.
The wallpaper will then be downloaded on to your device and you will be able to use it on your screen without any hassle.
The official website also provides news, gameplay information, access to Free Fire support, and more
The official website of the game allows players to access the help center with one click, while one can also gather other information related to the game. Additionally, Garena posts patch notes, essential updates, event news, and announcements on the website.
Besides the official content from the publishers and developers of the game, users can find information related to the gameplay aspects including maps, characters, weapons, pets, and guidelines.