How to download best Free Fire wallpaper?

Initially, Garena Free Fire seemed like an ordinary free-to-play survival shooter meant for low-end smartphones. However, over time, the Battle Royale game has become one of the most successful titles for Android, especially after it hit the one billion mark in downloads on the Play Store.

The Free Fire fanbase is not restricted to gameplay, as the craze has breached all limits. In the game, one can find several in-app collectibles such as characters, pets, cosmetics, and many other items. To top all that, Garena also provides several HD wallpapers that one can download and use on their device's screen.

In the following section, readers can find out how to use the official website of Garena's Battle Royale shooter to explore HD wallpapers and download them.

Garena Free Fire: How to download the HD wallpapers from the official website

Here's a step-by-step process on how to access and download HD wallpapers of Free Fire from the official website:

Step 1: Open any web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

Step 2: Copy and paste the link https://ff.garena.com/en/ to redirect you to the game's official website.

Click on "Media" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on 'Media', listed among the options at the top of the screen.

If you are using a smartphone to open the website, use the menu icon given in the top-right corner and then tap on 'Media.

Select "Wallpapers" to view the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press 'Wallpapers', which will redirect you to the catalog of the game's official wallpapers.

Choose your favorite wallpaper from the given options (Image via Garena)

Step 5: You can scroll through the webpage to explore the different wallpapers before clicking on your favorite one.

You can download your favorite wallpaper by choosing your preferred option (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Upon selecting your favorite wallpaper, the website will ask you to choose between two options:

Download on PC (1920 x 1080)

Download on Mobile (1080 x 1920)

You can choose your preferred option by tapping on the same.

Press and hold the picture and use "Save image as..." or "Download image" option to get the wallpaper (Image via Garena)

Step 7: The website will redirect you to the HD wallpaper webpage. All you have to do is tap on the wallpaper and press on 'Download Image'.

The wallpaper will then be downloaded on to your device and you will be able to use it on your screen without any hassle.

The official website also provides news, gameplay information, access to Free Fire support, and more

The website offers tons of information related to the announcements, gameplay, events, patch updates and more (Image via Garena)

The official website of the game allows players to access the help center with one click, while one can also gather other information related to the game. Additionally, Garena posts patch notes, essential updates, event news, and announcements on the website.

Besides the official content from the publishers and developers of the game, users can find information related to the gameplay aspects including maps, characters, weapons, pets, and guidelines.

