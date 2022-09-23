How to download expansion packs in Free Fire MAX and get free rewards?

Free Fire MAX is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. The premium quality graphics and intense action-packed matches make the title an ideal choice for thrill seekers. With a wide range of maps, weapons, characters, and immersive dynamics, players can get the ultimate gaming experience on their smartphones.

With expansion packs, they can download their desired maps, modes, outfits, weapon skins, items, and save a lot of space on their smartphones.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to downloading expansion packs to get fabulous free rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to downloading Free Fire MAX expansion packs for free rewards

Expansion packs in Free Fire MAX help players enhance their overall experience. One can add extra content to their game, making more items like outfits and other skins for matches and lobbies.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide that players can follow to download expansion packs in Free Fire MAX:

1) Open the Free Fire MAX title on your device.

2) Head to the Download Center option available near the membership icon.

3) Upon opening the download center, you can view different download options which include the following items:

Recommended: Equipped Items, New Patch, All Time Favorites, Animation and Owned

Modes: Lone Wolf, Droid Apocalpyse, Pet Rumble, and Pet Mania

Maps: NeXTerra, Alpine, Purgatory, Kalahari, and Bermuda Remastered

Special Maps: El Pastelo and Stonescape

Outfit and Collection: Outfits (New, Recent, and Classic) and Collection (Weapon skins, Emotes and Animations, and Others)

Characters and Pets: Characters and Pets Resources

4) Upon further clicking on any of these options, you can explore different aspects of these expansion packs.

Developers have also added lots of exciting rewards for those who download these expansion packs. The most attractive reward is the Weapon Royale Vouchers.

In a recent update, developers have also added Diamond Royale Vouchers and Incubator Vouchers. Players can use these vouchers to open weapon crates and incubator spins for legendary weapons and outfit skins.

Top items to download in Free Fire MAX Expansion Packs

1) Maps

The best items that players can download in the expansion pack are the maps. FF MAX offers a variety of amazing maps and immersive terrain. Players can get an amazing overall BR experience on different maps like Bermuda Remastered and Alpine. Furthermore, with the new patch, one can also play NeXTerra maps with futuristic looks.

2) Modes

In the modes section, players can go for the Lone Wolf mod. The mode features intense battle royale action with quick one-on-one battles. This mode is great for players to improve their skills in close combat and enhance their mid-range sprays.

3) Outfits and Weapon skins

Other effects to download in the expansion packs include outfits and weapon skins. It will help one to view their opponents' outfits. With weapon skins, they will be able to view kill effects, kill feed messages, and much more.

