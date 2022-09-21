Free Fire MAX OB36 update download link for Indian players: Step-by-step guide

Garena is gearing up to launch the OB36 update for its battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, today. The game is a massive hit on the market with millions of downloads on leading app stores, and the new update offers a flurry of fresh new features and other additions.

Developers will take down the servers for a few hours to implement the new update better. During this time, players who open the game will get a maintenance break screen. Gamers can head to their respective app stores to download the latest update on their smartphones. Android users can also take the help of download links to get their hands on the newest update.

This article discusses the step-by-step guide to get the download link for the Free Fire MAX's OB36 update.

Download link for Free Fire MAX OB36 for Indian players

Maintenance break has started (Image via Garena)

Players can easily update their game via their inbuilt app store. It is one of the best ways to download and install an update without any risk to the device. Gamers can also visit Garena's official website to directly get the download links and other information regarding the latest updates.

Here is the download link that Android players can use to get the latest OB36 update on their devices:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax

Players can take help from the following step-by-step guide on how to download Free Fire MAX's OB36 update:

1) Head to the Google Play Store on your smartphone or copy the link given above in your browser.

2) Search for Free Fire MAX in the search bar or open the app updates section to access FF MAX.

3) Click on the install or update button appearing on the screen.

4) Upon complete installation, players can open the game, log in with their preferred mode, and enjoy the game.

Here are the minimum requirements required to run Free Fire MAX smoothly:

Free Fire MAX Android system requirements

OS – Android 4.1 or above

RAM – 2GB

Download size – 0.93GB

Free Fire MAX iOS system requirements

OS – iOS 11.0 or above

Download size – 1.7GB

Top features to look out for in Free Fire MAX OB36 update

1) New character: Tatsuya

Ability: Rebel Rush

Rebel Rush Effect: Players dash forward rapidly for 0.2/0.2/0.2/0.3/0.3/0.3s. It has a replenishment time of 175/160/150/140/130/120s. This ability can be accumulated for up to two uses, with a five-second cooldown between consecutive utilization.

2) Clash Squad New Map

The OB36 FF MAX update features a brand new map NeXTerra in the Clash Squad Ranked and Casual modes. It features the following locations:

Intellect Center

Mud Site

Deca Square

Museum

Grav Labs

Rust Town

Farmtopia

3) Weapon Upgrade System

The CS Store now contains upgradable weapons, which players can easily upgrade with the help of CS Coins in the OB36 update. The available weapons are:

MP5-I / MP5-II / MP5-III

FAMAS-I / FAMAS-II / FAMAS-III

M60-I / M60-II / M60-III

M4A1-I / M4A1-II / M4A1-III

SCAR-I / SCAR-II / SCAR-II

4) Weapon

The Free Fire MAX OB3 update has a new weapon called the Treatment Laser Gun. The following are the attributes of the weapon:

Heal amount per firing: 10

10 Rate of fire: 0.12

0.12 Range: 20m

5) Weapon Adjustments

The Free Fire MAX OB36 update offers plenty of adjustments to a range of weapons, making them more stable for a better BR experience.

SPAS12: The distance of maximum headshot damage was reduced to 5m, and the distance of minimum headshot damage was reduced to 12m.

of maximum headshot damage was reduced to 5m, and the distance of minimum headshot damage was reduced to 12m. M1887: Foregrip and stock slots available. The distance of maximum headshot damage decreased to 5m.

Foregrip and stock slots available. The distance of maximum headshot damage decreased to 5m. M1887: Foregrip and stock slots available. The distance of maximum headshot damage decreased to 5m.

Foregrip and stock slots available. The distance of maximum headshot damage decreased to 5m. M1014: Distance of maximum headshot damage reduced to 4m.

Distance of maximum headshot damage reduced to 4m. SMG Adjustment (except VSS): Distance of maximum headshot damage changed 12m → 8m.

Distance of maximum headshot damage changed 12m → 8m. Rifle Adjustment: Distance of maximum headshot damage changed (30m → 25m).

Distance of maximum headshot damage changed (30m → 25m). Marksman Rifle Adjustments: The distance of maximum headshot damage is now at 35m, the distance of minimum headshot damage at 60m, and the factor of minimum headshot damage changed to 4.

The distance of maximum headshot damage is now at 35m, the distance of minimum headshot damage at 60m, and the factor of minimum headshot damage changed to 4. PLASMA: Rate of fire +12%.

Rate of fire +12%. PARAFAL: Rate of fire +10%.

Rate of fire +10%. FAMAS-II / FAMAS-III: Armor penetration +5%.

Armor penetration +5%. VSS-II / VSS-III: Rate of fire -5%.

Rate of fire -5%. M24: Damage +10%.

Damage +10%. Anti-materiel Launcher: Damage to Gloo Walls 100 → 640.

Damage to Gloo Walls 100 → 640. Ice Gun: Now a rechargeable weapon.

Note: The maintenance timings for the OB36 update are from 09:30 IST (GMT +5:30) to 17:10 IST (GMT +5:30) and may vary slightly from server to server.

