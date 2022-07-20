How to download Free Fire MAX OB35 update on Android and iOS devices

After days of extensive testing of features in the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server, they were all set to be released with the update today. The developers have already released the patch notes, highlighting several reworked character abilities, weapon adjustments, and UI modifications, among other changes in the new version.

As the scheduled maintenance is already underway, users will have to wait for the servers to come back online before they experience the new content. Despite this long wait, the excitement remains intact.

Additionally, Garena has already released the OB35 update, and gamers can head to their respective stores to download the patch.

Steps to download Free Fire MAX OB35 update

Android devices

The update's size is around 400-600 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Players using Android devices can update the title by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: They should open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire MAX using the search bar.

Step 2: Users need to select the most appropriate option from the results which appear on the screen.

Step 3: They must press the update/install button. Once the download is complete, gamers can open the application.

Alternatively, individuals can use this link to visit the game's page directly on the store.

iOS devices

Download the update through the App Store (Image via App Store)

Users on the iOS platform can complete the Free Fire MAX OB35 update by following these steps:

Step 1: They should open the App Store and search for the battle royale title.

Step 2: Players can click the update button to install the latest version of the game.

They can alternatively open the App Store and tap on their profile icon at the top of the screen. Gamers can scroll down to find the applications which require an update and press the update button next to Free Fire MAX.

The size may vary slightly (Image via Garena)

The update's size on Android and iOS devices is between 400 to 600 MB. Individuals should ensure they have enough storage space.

The server will be ready soon (Image via Garena)

However, even after downloading the latest version, users cannot access the battle royale title until and unless the servers are online, irrespective of the platform. For the Indian region, the maintenance ends at 5:10 pm IST (GMT +5:30), and the exact timing may vary slightly depending on the server gamers are playing in.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update short patch notes

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update is rich in features, and a few prominent ones are:

Upgraded UI with better looks, mode selection, and daily missions

Character ability balances, including Miguel, Andrew, Hayato, Joseph, Nikita, and Antonio.

Clash Squad map balance and scoreboard improvement

New Super Med available in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode

War Chest changes and safe zone adjustment in Battle Royale mode

New Bizon SMG

Weapon adjustment (Famas-III, M14-III, Scar, G36, UMP, M24, and M1887)

New gameplay features – gloo wall smart throw, in-game command wheel

Replay highlight feature

New interactive character voices

Favorite character option

Craftland improvements

Readers can read the detailed version by clicking on this link.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far