How to download Free Fire MAX OB35 update on PC: Best emulators and settings

Free Fire MAX is among the top titles in the battle royale genre that users can play on the mobile platform. Since its original release last year, the game has gained great numbers as a result of the frequent updates. In July, Garena released the OB35 edition.

Apart from mobile devices, gamers can also play Free Fire MAX on their PCs by downloading one of the many emulators available on the internet. Each emulator has different features, ensuring smooth and flawless gameplay for the players.

If individuals are unaware of the procedure to download emulators or the best emulators, they can check out the following section.

Steps to download Free Fire MAX on PC (OB35 update)

Since players will be required to use the Google Play Store to download the OB35 version of Free Fire MAX, the process will be identical across the majority of emulators. If they are not aware of the steps, they can check out the ones provided below:

Step 1: After installing the desired emulator on the PC, users can sign in using their Google accounts.

Step 2: As the next step, individuals can open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to search for ‘Free Fire MAX.’

Numerous results will be shown, and the appropriate one must be selected.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can hit the ‘Install’ button to start the download procedure for the latest update of the battle royale title.

The overall download and installation time will depend on their internet speed and PC specifications. It is essential to point out that players will have to ensure there is sufficient space available on their PCs.

What are the best emulators?

The following are the most recommended emulators for playing Free Fire MAX, along with the requirements to run them:

1) BlueStacks

Operating System (OS): Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Microsoft Windows 7 and above. Processor/CPU: Intel or AMD Processor.

Intel or AMD Processor. RAM: Must have at least 4GB RAM. (Having 4GB or more disk space will not work as a substitute for RAM)

Must have at least 4GB RAM. (Having 4GB or more disk space will not work as a substitute for RAM) Storage: There must be more than 5GB of Free Disk Space.

There must be more than 5GB of Free Disk Space. Graphics drivers must be up to date

2) MEmu Play

Operating System (OS): WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)

WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise) Processor/CPU: 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU) RAM: 2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system)

2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system) Storage: 5 GB of free space on the hard disk

5 GB of free space on the hard disk Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

3) Nox Player

Operating System (OS): WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10

WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 Processor/CPU: Dual-core processor

Dual-core processor RAM: 1.5 GB of RAM

1.5 GB of RAM Storage: 1 GB should be available under the installation path, 1.5 GB available on the hard disk

1 GB should be available under the installation path, 1.5 GB available on the hard disk Supports Open GL 2.0 or above

Settings to apply

Sensitivity settings can be altered on the preference (Image via Garena)

Most of the time, the general settings for the emulator used should be based on personal preference. Users can set things like sensitivity based on the mouse's DPI, whereas the keybinds can be altered depending on the overall comfortability.

In the meantime, the graphics settings need to be changed based on the PC’s specifications. Those with high-end setups can play in the highest settings, but those with low-end PCs should keep the graphics low to ensure the game runs smoothly.

Edited by Srijan Sen