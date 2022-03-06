How to download Free Fire OB33 Advance Server APK and get activation code (March 2022)

With numerous updates introduced by the developers, Free Fire has grown significantly. The previous release, i.e., the OB32 edition of the game, was released in January, and users are now looking forward to the arrival of the OB33 iteration.

The Advance Server update will be made accessible before its official release, and registrations for the same are all set to be made available soon. As the server will only be available on the Android platform, users will have to download and install it via an APK file.

Step-by-step guide to download Free fire OB33 Advance Server APK

Once made available, users will have to follow the steps mentioned below to download and install Advance Server using the APK file:

Step 1: To begin, gamers should visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website on their devices (click here to reach it).

Step 2: Subsequently, they should sign in using the platform they have registered on.

Sign in via the platform they have registered within Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 3: There will be a ‘Download APK’ option showing up on their screens, which they can use to get the APK file.

Users should ensure that their device has sufficient space to download the APK.

Step 4: Finally, individuals can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ and install the Advance Server’s file.

After these steps, they can open the application and enter the activation code to test the features.

How to get the activation code

Activation Code is necessary to gain access into the Advance Server of Free Fire. Due to the limited space, the developers only provide it to a limited number of users after the registration.

Here are the steps to register:

Step 1: First, reach the Advance Server website. Gamers can use the link provided above.

Step 2: After that, they can sign in using either of the two methods. A form will show up on their screen.

Step 3: Users can finally fill out all the details and submit the form to complete registration.

Finally, individuals can wait for the developers' response to the activation code.

Note: Neither the download nor the registration has commenced, and users can patiently wait for their commencement.

