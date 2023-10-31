How to download Free Fire OB42 update today: Android and iOS devices

Earlier today (October 31), the developers of Free Fire, Garena, gave a green signal to the release of the new OB42. The update has brought along a plethora of new features, events, and modes to enhance the Battle Royale gaming experience for mobile gamers across the globe. Open Beta 42 is already available for download on both Android and Apple's operating systems.

Download process for Free Fire OB42 update on both Android and iOS devices

Garena has urged players to keep adequate free storage space and to stay connected to a Wi-Fi network or have the required data available for the OB42 to download without any hindrances.

For Android

Users installing Free Fire for the first time on their Android devices will have to download a total of 413 MB. Meanwhile, those who already have the OB41 on their AOS devices will only have to download 195 MB of data. Android users can use the step-by-step guide to download and enjoy playing the latest OB42.

Here's a look at the steps:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Once found (usually the result that appears on the top), click on the Install option to start the download procedure.

Once the installation procedure is over, open the title and allow storage and mic permissions.

Log in to FF OB42 using a social media account of your choice or use the guest login method.

Log in to FF OB42 using a social media account of your choice or use the guest login method. Step 5: Create an ID, choose a character, and enjoy playing the game

For iOS

The OB42 update appeared sometime after the release of the update on its Android counterpart. Players using iPhones or iPads will have to download the entire game as required by the OS. Hence, they will have to download a total of 1.2 GB to enjoy the latest features on their iOS devices.

Here's a look at the step-by-step installation guide for Free Fire Open Beta 42 on iOS devices.

Step 1: Visit the Apple App Store and search for the title.

Once found (usually the result that appears on the top), click on the Download option. This will start the installation procedure.

Once the installation is complete, allow mic and storage permissions.

Log in to the updated Open Beta 42 version of the game using a social media account of your choice or use the guest login method.

Log in to the updated Open Beta 42 version of the game using a social media account of your choice or use the guest login method. Step 5: Create an ID, choose a character, and enjoy the new features added in the latest version.

Since OB42 has brought along a lot of new features and is easy to download, Garena will be hoping that many new players will join in.

Note: FF players must avoid downloading Open Beta 42 from any third-party websites, as it can harm their accounts. Moreover, Free Fire is not available in India. Hence, players residing in India must refrain from downloading the title. They can play FF MAX as an alternative or wait for the release of FF India in the upcoming days.

