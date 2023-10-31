Following the massive success of the OB41 update in Free Fire, Garena has decided to release the OB42 update. It is the penultimate update of the year. It has brought along plenty of new features and changes that will strikingly enhance the Battle Royale gaming experience of mobile gamers across the world.

Amongst the major changes, the ones made to the popular map of Bermuda have created a considerable deal of buzz amongst FF players.

Bermuda undergoes several changes in the Free Fire OB42 update

Earlier today, Garena released the OB42 update in Free Fire. To celebrate the Winterlands theme in the game, the popular map of Bermuda is all set to be covered with snow.

General changes:

In the official patch notes of the latest update, Garena shared a message regarding the changes made to the map of Bermuda:

"The classic Bermuda has become more exciting than ever before! With snow falling across the map, the buildings' rooftops are piled high with snowpacks, and the trees and grass are beautifully adorned in white."

Garena added:

"You can see traces of snow everywhere on the ground, but don't worry about visibility this time - you can still clearly spot enemies in the distance. We're confident that the frosty scenery will set the perfect mood for our incredible snow-themed map."

Here's a look at the various changes made to Bermuda:

All the greenery (grass and trees) on the Bermuda map is covered in snow. However, no changes affect the tropical trees.

Almost half of the land is blanketed in snow.

New snowpacks on the roofs are more in the Peak region.

Gentle snowfall has been added to the region of Peak.

Frozen Lakes:

Introducing Frozen Lakes in Bermuda, Garena wrote:

"The water surfaces on the map have transformed into frozen ice, allowing you to freely sprint across it and enjoy a fresh battle experience. Find your own way to leverage the ice rocks and frosty grounds in your fights against enemies!"

The addition of Frozen Lakes in OB42 has affected the water surfaces of the following regions:

Nurek Dam

Rim Nam Village

Sentosa

Moreover, some ice rocks are also added to the frozen water surfaces in various places.

Free Fire OB42 update download size for iOS and Android devices

To experience the changes in Bermuda in the OB42 update, players need to download the update.

Those who already have Free Fire downloaded on their Android smartphones will have to download a total of 195 MB.

However, players installing Free Fire for the first time will need to download a total of 413 MB. Meanwhile, the update on iOS and iPadOS (Apple App Store) has a download size of 1.2 GB.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Hence, Indian players are requested not to play the game. They can instead play the MAX version or wait for FF India to be released.

