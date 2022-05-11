How to download OB33 Free Fire APK from Garena website: Direct link, file size, and more

Every few months, Free Fire's developers release an update that significantly improves the overall experience for players. With each new version, tons of different features get introduced to the battle royale title, while existing ones also get adjusted to ensure better gameplay.

The most recent iteration of the game is the OB33 update, released in March. It was responsible for adding the new Kenta character, the Link system, and several other changes.

If gamers do not have the latest version on their devices, they may use the Google Play Store or APK file made accessible by the developers on the official website.

Steps to download latest Free Fire OB33 APK from official website

Interested users can follow these instructions to get the most recent Free Fire OB33 APK:

Step 1: They should visit the official Free Fire website. Clicking on this URL will take them directly to it.

Tap the option on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals should click on the 'APK Download' option. Two different APK file download options will appear on their screen, and they must choose the one that says 'Free Fire APK.'

Alternatively, clicking here will directly start the download procedure.

(The file's size is 704 MB, and players must have sufficient storage space available)

Step 3: After the file's download is over, users can enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting and proceed with the installation.

Step 4: Finally, they may sign in to their accounts and enjoy the OB33 iteration.

However, gamers should note that they may be required to complete additional downloads from the Google Play Store for updates and resources.

Some key features of update

Here are a few highlights of this patch:

Link System

The new Link System (Image via Garena)

The Link System is perhaps the most essential element of the OB33 patch. With its release, all characters will be free to unlock, offering additional options for those who do not desire to spend diamonds.

However, players will not be able to get them for free directly and will have to complete the specified tasks.

Ability changes

Steffie's ability was changed (Image via Garena)

Like most previous releases, numerous character skills have been changed in the OB33 version. Here's a list of the abilities that have been either balanced or reworked:

A124 (Thrill of Battle)

Steffie (Painted Refuge)

Nikita (Firearms Expert)

Rafael (Dead Silent)

Otho (Memory Mist)

Caroline (Agility)

Thiva (Vital Vibes)

Introduction of G36 and weapon balancing

The G36 has made its way into the battle royale title. It is an AR that users were able to test in the earlier Advance Server.

Apart from that, tons of weapons, including M4A1, SCAR, M249, XM8, and UMP, have received balancing to ensure stable gunplay.

Readers can check out the detailed patch notes by visiting this link.

