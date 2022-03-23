Garena Free Fire OB33 update size for Android devices

The Free Fire OB33 update has sparked great interest among players, who believe it will provide game-changing features to dramatically enhance the overall experience. A lot of anticipation has been building up for its release since Garena introduced the Advance Server a few weeks back.

Consequently, the game’s enthusiasts have been scanning the internet for all information on the new update.

Free Fire OB33 version: Update size on Android

Gamers can expect the download on the Play Store to be between 400 to 500 MB (Image via Sportskeeda)

The OB33 version of the game is almost here, and the entire community is hyped about it. As per expectations, the size of the update is to be between 400 and 500 MB for Android devices. Users will hence need to make sure their devices have enough storage capacity.

Here’s how players on the Android platform will be able to download the new version once the update has been made available to them:

Step 1: First, they should open the Google Play Store application on their devices.

Step 2: Individuals can click on the search bar and look for ‘Garena Free Fire.’

Step 3: They will find an option reading ‘Update,’ using which they can download the new version of the battle royale title.

Accordingly, gamers who possess iOS devices will have to use the Apple App Store to get the latest release.

(The download time may vary depending on the players’ internet speed)

Another factor to bear in mind is that even after installing the OB33 version, they will be unable to play the game until the maintenance break ends.

Moreover, the developers have specified that players must not download the file from third-party sources, and doing so could be harmful.

Features included in OB33 version

Character link feature (free characters)

New weapon – G36 with two firing modes

Balancing weapons to ensure better gunplay

Character ability reworks

Other Battle Royale changes

Additionally, the new Clash Squad season will make its way into the battle royale title, and the ranks will be reset.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country shouldn't play or download the game on their devices.

