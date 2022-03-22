Garena Free Fire MAX server down on 23 March for India server: Server downtime revealed

Garena will perform server login maintenance in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX on the same day. The focus is to enhance the overall gaming experience for players.

As a result, there has been a new round of discussion among players. The maintenance is often performed on patch day, and the OB33 update is expected to go live tomorrow. However, as a second thought, the server maintenance is generally longer, which has added to the confusion.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading or installing the game.

Garena Free Fire server downtime on 23 March

Server maintenance notice in the regular version (Image via Garena)

The developers have placed a notice about server maintenance in both versions of the game. As announced, the schedule for this break is as follows:

Start time: 23 March 2022 at 10 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 23 March 2022 at 11 am IST (GMT +5:30)

As of this notice, gamers cannot access their accounts during the maintenance window. Online players who logged in prior to downtime can continue accessing and enjoying the game. It further adds that players may be prompted to update the game depending on their client version.

Server maintenance notice in MAX version (Image via Garena)

Moreover, Garena has offered a different set of instructions on the update in the notice for each version. To update their Free Fire MAX client, they have advised players to download the latest version of the client from the Indian Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Additionally, the store's country settings are set to India to update the client and enjoy the game correctly. Furthermore, the developers have said that those who access the title using a client from a different country's store will be unable to enjoy the game.

The notice for not trying to update the game from 3rd party sources (Image via Garena)

Free Fire developers have requested players not to download the client from third-party platforms as they can generally continue to play the game with their current version.

If they have accidentally installed the wrong update, they may need to access the official website to download the correct client version for installation.

Users can only wait for the update as it would only provide better clarity on this front.

Edited by Shaheen Banu