How to download and play Free Fire MAX on Android and PC in India

Free Fire MAX was published on a global basis a few months ago, in September 2021. It was primarily released to provide users with a better and more immersive gaming experience, including enhanced graphics and visual effects.

The Battle Royale title has amassed great numbers in terms of downloads and has been welcomed by many existing players due to its unique characteristics. This is a guide for such gamers.

Details about downloading Free Fire MAX on Android and PC in India

Android

Users with an Android device can directly use the Google Play Store and download Free Fire MAX.

Alternatively, they can proceed with the APK and OBB files, but the former is preferred as it doesn’t involve many steps and gamers have to tap on a single button to get the game on their phones.

PC

On PCs, gamers will be required to use Android emulators to get Free Fire MAX. There are tons of unique ones available in the market, with a few of the most prominent ones being BlueStacks, Nox Player, LD Player and MEmu Play.

However, it is crucial to note that users will have to meet the specific system requirements to run the respective emulators on their desktops.

Steps to download:

The steps to download will be similar on both platforms as players will have to use the Google Play Store itself. Here’s a guide they can follow:

Step 1: Gamers must launch the Google Play Store application on their mobile device or the emulator.

Step 2: They then need to use the search bar and look up for ‘Free Fire MAX.’

They can press 'Install' to start the game's download (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Finally, they should tap on the ‘Install’ button to start the game’s download procedure.

After the installation, they can log in using their accounts to enjoy playing.

Note: Users will not need another account to play the game, and their existing account will work on the Max version as well. Progress will also be maintained across both of them.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha