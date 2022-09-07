How to download and play Free Fire OB36 Advance Server using APK file

Garena Free Fire's OB36 Advance Server was launched last week on 1 September and showcased several new features. While there wasn't as much content as in the previous OB35 update, players can still expect to see some exciting additions in the upcoming OB36 version.

With the Advance Server going offline after 8 September 2022, fans have one last day left to enjoy it. For players that may have missed out, they can still register for the testing phase and receive the Activation Code to access the OB36 Advance Server APK client.

However, one should note that the chances of receiving the Activation Code are pretty low, but they can still try.

Garena Free Fire September update: A step-by-step guide to downloading and unlocking the Advance Server APK client

The download process is rather simple as players will just have to register for the program to be able to download the APK file. Although every player receives access to the direct download link, only a few will receive an Activation Code.

Players, especially beginners, who wish to download and install the Advance Server APK for the Free Fire September update, can follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: They must first copy and paste the following link for the official Advance Server website in their web browser:

https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Only Android users will get the direct download link for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should select either Google (Gmail) or Facebook to sign into the official website. They should have linked their selected social media accounts to their Free Fire/FF MAX Player ID beforehand, or this sign-in process will not work.

The users of the guest accounts should bind their Player IDs to either Facebook or Gmail/Google via system settings to make the registration and login process easier.

Step 3: Once players have clicked the log-in button, the site will redirect them to the registration page. They must fill in their "Active Email" and click on the "Join!" button on the registration page. The site will then redirect them to the download page.

As expected, registration is necessary for first-time users. For similar registrations in the future, they will need to sign in with the very same social media account they selected in "Step 2."

The Activation Code will be shown on the download page of the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 4: One can find the following options/details on the download page:

Activation code alongside a copy button

A direct download link for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server APK Client

Profile

Bug Report

FAQs

Players can use the direct link to download (file size of 766 MB) and install the Advance Server APK file for the Free Fire September update. Furthermore, they should copy the Activation Code, which will appear on the same page.

Once they have installed the downloaded APK client, they will have to use the guest account to log in and then paste the Activation Code to unlock the OB36 Advance Server.

So far, Garena has teased plenty of exciting content in the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server. Users should try to download the APK file and experience the upcoming features before the conclusion of the Advance Server.

Note: The Advance Server will conclude on 8 September, so users will not be able to access the direct download link after the given date. However, the APK will not stop working immediately after the program's culmination.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S