How to earn free in-game diamonds in Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire developers regularly release exciting in-game cosmetics for gamers. However, being a freemium mobile shooter, items are divided into free and paid categories.

The former can be acquired using gold coins and via several events, while for the latter, users must spend their premium in-game currency, i.e., diamonds.

Diamonds are pretty costly, which is beyond the affordability of some players. This sole reason resists non-spending gamers from obtaining premium and exclusive collectibles. Consequently, they seek alternatives around the web.

In most cases, they unintentionally indulge in illegitimate methods. This article will guide users on some licit ways to reserve in-game diamonds for free.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are urged to access their FF ID via the MAX variant.

Full-proof ways to claim free diamonds in Free Fire in 2022

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app officially pitched off by Google to receive distinct opinions from the public on various topics. To give genuine views on specific topics, Google rewards users with a certain amount of Google Play Credit.

The amount can be used to purchase the said in-game currency more profitably via Special Airdrops. All individuals need to do is install the app, sign in, and then complete several tasks and surveys to increase the Google Play balance.

However, it should be noted that the surveys are not available all the time, and all surveys do not compensate users.

2) Free Fire Advance server

The Free Fire Advance server is a testing client version of the official game, generally released a couple of weeks before the official patch update.

It is temporarily hosted on a server where players from the community get an opportunity to test and experience new upcoming features.

The best thing about Advance servers is that developers reward users with considerable diamonds for finding and reporting bugs and glitches while in the testing phase.

Indeed, it is quite rare to get the activation code for the Advance server, which is why the majority of users don't get its perks.

3) Booyah app

The Booyah app is a streaming platform owned by Garena itself. The Free Fire audience and streamers have more preponderance on the app for obvious reasons.

Developers frequently come up with various watch-to-win events from which users can win rare and premium in-game rewards, including diamonds. However, they must spend a notable period on the platform.

4) Local tournaments and custom rooms

Quite often, many local tournaments and custom room giveaways are organized by streamers and officials. They generally keep it open for all so that any player can join and win rewards, mostly diamonds.

It has been observed that most rising streamers do the same daily through live streams on YouTube and other social media pages.

Since there is a high chance that such creators will be fraudulent, individuals should make sure that the particular organizer is genuine.

Note: The methods described above solely represent the author's personal views. Essentially, users should ensure that the methods are specifically working for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar