How to be eligible for official V Badge in Garena Free Fire?

Since the V Badge was introduced for partners in Free Fire with the OB25 update, the whole community has been envious. However, as it is not handed to everyone, it has become a symbol of pride for its exclusivity. Consequently, many players have a strong desire to own it.

Gamers are now aware that they must join the Free Fire Partner Program to earn the special V Badge and various other benefits given to all their partners. However, they face a new conundrum about how they can become eligible for a slot in this scheme.

Users should not miss out on the following section as it explains the requirements in detail.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and residents should abstain from playing the battle royale game. Additionally, players may play MAX, which is not included on the application's list of prohibited applications.

Criteria for joining Partner Program to get V Badge in Free Fire

Garena has a dedicated web page for the Free Fire Partner Program that addresses all of the program's criteria and advantages, besides answering all the frequently asked questions. As stated, the requirements of the Partner Program are as follows:

Requirements for the program (Image via Garena)

As stated clearly on the website, players must realize that these are minimum requirements. It does not guarantee them a spot in the program due to its limited slot.

They may submit their applications, which will be evaluated individually, with only the most talented creators being accepted.

Users may follow the steps outlined below to access it:

Step 1: Players can first visit the Partner Program website on any web browser.

Tap on the Apply Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must click on the Apply Now button to redirect to the Google form.

Step 3: Individuals can fill in all the details like their name, channel name, subscriber count, etc. They can submit the application.

It is essential to know that applications are closed at the moment. Gamers may follow the steps given above if they feel they are eligible when it opens up again.

Edited by Ravi Iyer