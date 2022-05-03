How to find and change name in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Free Fire MAX gamers have the liberty to set their in-game alias as per their desire. Notably, unique, stylish, and well-decorated names gain more spotlight in the community, which also helps players distinguish themselves from the crowd.

Generally, the keyboards on the mobile devices gamers play on do not have a wide range of special characters and symbols. Hence, most players seek ways to generate eye-catching nickname templates via external means.

A complete guide to finding and setting nicknames in Free Fire MAX in May 2022

A number of websites, such as nickfinder.com, fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, etc., boast of generating distinctive names specially designed considering the Free Fire MAX community.

Users should also know that they can find nicknames on these web pages with the essence of humor, attitude, multi-hued personalities, etc.

Considering nickfinder.com, one of the most popular platforms, gamers can adhere to the following steps to discover an ideal name for FF MAX ID and even create a new one:

Step 1: Users will have to open "nickfinder.com/freefire" in their preferred browser. They may also go there directly via this link.

Readymade names for Free Fire MAX players (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 2: Thousands of pre-made names will be there on the page. Users can tap on any of the names to copy them if they like one. Alternatively, click on the 'Fancy text symbols' option located in the menu to create a new one.

Tool to design stylish nicknames (Image via Nickfinder)

Step 3: Type your desired alias in the text field given in the middle and design it using the variety of special characters and symbols accessible there.

Step 4: Once the template is ready, click on the 'Copy' button alongside the text box to copy it.

Note: Users can also search for their willing name in the search box in the top-right corner to see if there are stylish templates already available for the same name.

How to change the name in Free Fire MAX?

Following are the easy steps that players can go through to change FF MAX nickname:

Step 1: First, make sure the nickname consists of less than or equal 12-characters. Then copy it.

Step 2: Subsequently, log in to Free Fire MAX and go to the profile section by clicking on the profile banner in the top-left corner.

Steps to change FF MAX nickname (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Tap on the pencil icon given alongside the current nickname.

Blank space will also be counted as one character (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Paste the copied name in the 'Nickname' box. Then confirm the new name by spending 390 diamonds or using a name change card if you have one.

Once confirmed, the nickname will be updated instantly.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's opinion.

