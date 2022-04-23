How to find guild name lists for Free Fire using name generators

Guilds are one of the most admired elements in Free Fire. This feature is used while building a solid team of in-game friends. Users can create one or join a well-established guild to carry on in the shooter while obtaining several perks.

Since it is a recognized element, gamers must choose an ideal name for it to stand out from the crowd when creating a guild. However, setting up only a good moniker is not enough in today's Free Fire era. They must be well decorated and styled uniquely to be distinctive.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

Ways to find perfect guild names for Free Fire using name generator tools

There are many tools available on the internet, such as nickfinder.com, fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, etc., that boast of generating names that are eye-catching, stylish, well-arranged, decorated, and with more attributes.

Individuals can effortlessly find a suitable name for their guilds in Free Fire using these name generators. To do so, below are two ways they can follow, considering the most popular tool 'nickfinder.com':

1) Use readymade name templates

Popular names for guild (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Thousands of pre-made name templates are listed on these platforms that have been generated by other people belonging to the FF community. The stylish names are sequenced based on their admirability and popularity.

Hence, users can handily find an alias depicting the nature of their guilds. To copy it, they need to click this link and tap on their desired name.

2) Design unique guild name

If users have already decided what to set up in the guild name, they can adhere to the following steps to transform it into a good-looking one:

Step 1: Open this link in the preferred browser or search for 'Nickfinder' on Google.

Step 2: Click on the "Fancy text symbols" option given at the top of the menu.

Guide to generating attractive names (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Step 3: They must type their desired name in the text box located in the middle of the webpage. They can use numerous symbols and special characters provided there to design the text.

Step 4: After finalizing the text layout, users will need to tap on the 'Copy' button alongside the box to copy the stylish name.

Note: Individuals can also search for their desired name in the search box in the top-right corner to see if there are a few pre-designed templates available for the same name.

How to change guild name in Free Fire

Here is a surface guide to changing the name of the guild in Free Fire:

Step 1: Click on the guild icon located on the middle-right side of the lobby.

Step 2: Tap the pencil icon at the top.

Changing guild name in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Again, tap on the pencil icon located alongside the current guild name.

Step 4: Click on the text field to set a new guild name. Subsequently, paste the guild name generated earlier.

It is quite expensive to change the guild name (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Confirm the changes using 500 diamonds.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer