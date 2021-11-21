How to find stylish names for pets, guild, and ID in Garena Free Fire

There has been a steady increase in the number of players joining Free Fire with each new release. In recent years, a broad trend has evolved among gamers to use attractive fonts and visually appealing symbols for their guilds, pets, and even their gamer IDs.

However, they are faced with several impediments as the keyboards on Apple and Android devices do not have such symbols and fonts. As a result, users must use name generators such as Nickfinder, Fancytexttool, and others to customize their names based on their preferences.

Players can use nickname and text generators to create attractive names in Free Fire

Websites like Nickfinder can be used by the players (Image via Nickfinder)

Players have two options: they can utilize a website such as Nickfinder, which offers a wide assortment of stylish designed names, designed by various categories, or use fancy text generators to create one themselves.

In the case of Nickfinder, users can directly tap on the name to copy it and subsequently paste it while setting the respective name. Moreover, the site also has options for combing two names and adding fancy symbols.

Nickfinder also offers a cool text generator (Image via Nickfinder)

In the case of fancy text generators mentioned above, users must input the desired name in the field and subsequently they will get output with numerous symbols and text face. These can then be entered during the name change process.

Steps for changing nickname in Free Fire

Changing names in Free Fire is a relatively costly process as users must shell out 399 diamonds, while the change in the guild name will set them back by 500 diamonds. Similarly, changing the name of the pet costs 200 diamonds.

Usually, players spend the in-game currency to change their in-game name, and the steps for the same are given below:

Step 1: After users have started Free Fire, they can simply visit the profile section.

First, users have to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players can click on the edit icon on their 'Personal Name Badge.' Subsequently, click on the icon beside the present Nickname.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking users to enter the new name of their preference. They can subsequently enter the new nickname in the text field and press the button with a diamond symbol to complete the change.

