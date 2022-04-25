How to be Free Fire Partner and claim V Badge officially

In response to the rising interest in Free Fire-related content by the game’s large player base on multiple avenues, Garena launched a Partner Program to foster the growth of aspiring content creators and streamers and fulfill their full potential to become celebrities.

The developers provide an extensive list of unrestricted perks and benefits, including diamonds, in-game items, redemption codes for the audience, and even official features on the game’s social media accounts. All of this will undoubtedly assist users in establishing themselves as celebrities in the community.

One of the perks, i.e., the V Badge, has been a key area of interest among the fans since it is visible on the partner’s profile and serves to distinguish them from regular players. The sole exclusivity and pride of holding one have fuelled the gamer’s desire to get one themselves.

Disclaimer: Indian players should avoid playing this battle royale title due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire.

How to become Free Fire Partner for V Badge

Requirements for the program (Image via Garena)

Garena had earlier launched a website dedicated to the Free Fire Partner Program. It clearly outlines what the developers are looking for in a partner and the benefits and frequently asked questions around this scheme.

As stated, players need to meet the following requirements:

A YouTube channel with a minimum of 100k subscribers

80% of the content in the previous month should be related to the game

Viewership during the last month should be above 300k

The content posted should be clean, engaging, non-offensive and non-controversial

Players must demonstrate consistent social media activity and content quality

They must have a passion for gaming and a desire to succeed

Users must act professionally and should be willing to work hard

These encapsulate the basic requirements for applying, but meeting these strict criteria does not ensure a spot in the program. Free Fire also has an internal review process for selecting the best partner.

Since every application is evaluated individually, gamers will likely have to wait to hear back from the developers.

Tap on the 'Apply Now' button to reach the application form (Image via Garena)

If users believe they meet the given requirements and are eligible for the Partner Program, they can follow the given instructions to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official Partner Program website and tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: A Google Form will show up, and they must enter all the necessary details into the text field.

Step 3: Finally, submit the form to complete the application for the program.

Note: The form is not taking applications now but could be made available soon.

