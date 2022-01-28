How to be a Free Fire partner to get V Badge and free diamonds in India

Given the popularity of several Free Fire YouTubers in India, many gamers have recently dabbled with streaming and video creation. Garena has launched a Partner Program to assist emerging content creators in achieving their true potential.

However, becoming a Free Fire partner is not easy due to the program's limited availability of spots. Moreover, there are many pre-requisites that users must achieve before being considered qualified to apply.

Guide to joining Free Fire Partner Program

Many budding YouTubers desire to be a part of the Partner Program. The primary reason for this is the vast list of perks they will receive, which may help them grow even more quickly.

The following is a list of the benefits that all partners receive:

In-game items comprising diamonds, custom room cards, and more

Advance access to content

Codes for giveaway

Invite to tournament and official events

Financial compensation (5 lakh subscribers and 95% game-related content)

Merchandise along with official features on social media handles and more

Since the application is open to all YouTube channels, the competition is stiff, and the limited space makes it much tougher. Here are the requirements:

Channel should have more than 1 lakh subscribers, and 80% of the content should be dedicated to Free Fire

The videos should be clean and non-controversial

Users should have at least 3 lakh channel views in the previous month

Consistent content quality along with social media activity

Players must be passionate about gaming and should be willing to work hard

Even after meeting all these requirements, gamers will not be getting a direct entry into the Free Fire Partner Program. The developer will review all the candidates, and the best ones will get a chance to join.

Here are the steps users can follow to send their application:

Step 1: They can access the Partner Program website via this link.

They have to fill in all the details carefully (Image via Google Form)

Step 2: Next, players can click on the Apply Now button. They will be redirected to a Google Form where they will have to fill in all the required details.

Step 3: Finally, they can submit the form to complete their application.

Note: The application for the Partner Program is closed at the moment. Applicants can follow the steps above whenever it opens.

