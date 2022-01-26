Amitbhai vs Raistar in 2022: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a renowned name in the Free Fire community, and he runs the ‘Desi Gamers’ YouTube channel. Over the years, he has gathered significant numbers, with the subscriber and view count currently standing at 12.5 million and 1.76 billion, respectively.

Another famous Indian YouTuber who makes content related to Garena Free Fire is Raistar. He has accumulated more than 6.44 million subscribers and 146.30 million views despite having 34 videos on his channel.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 9184 squad games in Free Fire and has accumulated 2505 victories, securing a win rate of 27.27%. In the process, he has 24863 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The internet personality has 4975 appearances in duo matches and has managed to win 822 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 16.52%. He has 13586 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Apart from this, he has participated in 3834 solo games and has 317 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 8.26%. The player has racked up 9009 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has 13 victories in 74 squad matches in the current season, equating to a win ratio of 17.56%. With 209 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Meanwhile, he has played 20 duo games and has two victories, possessing a win percentage of 10.00%. Amitbhai has a total of 73 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.06.

He has played seven solo matches and has two frags for a K/D ratio of 0.29.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 16523 squad games and has come out on top on 2758 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 16.69%. He has 54372 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Coming to the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 706 of the 4497 matches, converting to a win rate of 15.69%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79, he has 14379 frags.

Finally, the YouTuber has played 3548 solo games and has 401 victories, leading to a win ratio of 11.30%. He has 10776 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 25, Raistar has only played eight squad matches and has two victories, corresponding to a win rate of 25.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.83, he has 23 kills.

He hasn't contested in any other modes.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3834 4975 9184 3548 4497 16523 Wins 317 822 2505 401 706 2758 Win rate 8.26% 16.52% 27.27% 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% Kills 9009 13586 24863 10776 14379 54372 K/D ratio 2.56 3.27 3.72 3.42 3.79 3.95

Raistar has a superior K/D ratio in duo and squad matches, whereas Amitbhai has a greater win rate. Meanwhile, in solo mode, Raistar has the edge.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai Raistar Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 7 20 74 0 0 8 Wins 0 2 13 0 0 2 Win rate 0 10.00% 17.56% 0 0 25.00% Kills 2 73 209 0 0 23 K/D ratio 0.29 4.06 3.43 0 0 3.83

As Raistar hasn’t played any matches, ranked stats in solo and duo modes cannot be compared. However, he has the upper hand regarding the K/D ratio and win rate in the squad games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Amitbhai’s and Raistar's stats will change as they feature more matches.

Edited by Srijan Sen