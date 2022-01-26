Jonty Gaming's Free Fire UID number, monthly income, stats, and more

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty, is a Free Fire esports athlete from India representing Orangutan Esports. The famous figure is also a content creator, and he runs the Jonty Gaming YouTube channel, where he uploads a range of videos, such as tips and tricks, gameplay, etc.

With 2.92 million subscribers, he is on his way to reaching the 3 million subscriber milestone. Additionally, the number of views on his channel has crossed 195.02 million.

Jonty Gaming’s UID number in Free Fire and stats

Jonty Gaming’s UID number is 180830489, and the following are his stats as of today, 26 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has played 18709 squad games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 6854, having a win rate of 36.63%. He has accumulated 60964 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.14.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 2099 duo matches and has stood victorious on 504 occasions, possessing a win percentage of 24.01%. The player has secured 6779 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 4.25

Ajay has made 4834 appearances in the solo mode and has precisely 700 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 14.48%. With 14483 kills, he has a 3.50-K/D ratio.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the BR-Ranked Season 25, Jonty Gaming has featured in 145 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 58 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 40.00%. At a K/D ratio of 6.45, he has 561 kills.

Apart from this, he has played seven duo games and has bagged five kills, managing a K/D ratio of 0.71.

Lastly, the YouTuber has a single first-place finish in four solo matches, converting to a win ratio of 25.00%. He has notched 11 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Note: Jonty Gaming's stats were recorded at writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

These are Jonty Gaming's earnings on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Jonty Gaming’s monthly income as per Social Blade is between $220 and $3.5K.

YouTube channel

Ajay Saini has been running ‘Jonty Gaming’ for some time, and the oldest video dates to November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded regular Free Fire-related content to his channel.

Apart from this, he has two other YouTube channels – Jonty Live and JONTY EXTRAS.

Edited by Srijan Sen