How Free Fire players can get invisible nickname after OB37 update

One of the most important recognitions/identities for players in Garena Free Fire is their name or IGN. Gamers generally want a name that is unique and creative in order to attract the attention of other users.

There are several methods for making a name unique, one of which is the invisible name trick. Essentially, in this trick, people must use Unicode 3164 along with special symbols to generate an invisible/blank name.

However, most new players will be unaware of the specific steps to obtain an invisible name and will require clarification on how to attempt this trick. The following section contains detailed step-by-step instructions for them.

How to get an Invisible name in Free Fire (November 2022)

Procedure 1

In Free Fire, players looking for an invisible name should use Unicode 3164, also known as Hangul Filler or U+3164. More than this particular symbol, however, will be required, and individuals should combine them with Braille symbols.

Below are the specifics on how to make an invisible name inside the battle royale title:

Step 1: Visit any website offering the Unicode 3164 and copy it into the “Notes” app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Next, you must find and input multiple (2-3) Braille characters beneath the U+3164 you entered. You can find such characters on websites like Compart.

Step 3: Finally, you can copy the entire text you have created and use it during the name change process. This will provide you with an invisible name within the game.

Procedure 2

Procedure 2 will follow the same steps as Procedure 1. The only difference will be that gamers will have to use superscript characters instead of Braille characters.

These characters can be generated using websites such as lingojam. After you've created them, paste them in place of the Braille characters in the battle royale title to get an invisible name.

Steps to change names in Free Fire

Listed below are the steps you may follow to change your name inside Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title’s application on your mobile device and then head over to your in-game profile by clicking on the top-left corner.

Tap the icon beside your name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After your profile appears, you must hit the name-change icon beside your existing name. A dialog box titled “Change Nickname” will show up, asking you to input a new name.

Enter the text created earlier into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you may enter the earlier created invisible name text into the text field and tap on the “390 diamonds” option to complete the name change procedure.

Since changing the name costs 390 diamonds, it is recommended that you enter the name carefully because any mistakes will result in additional diamond expenditure.

Another thing to keep in mind is that, instead of diamonds, you can use the Name Change Card to completely change your name within the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: Because Free Fire is illegal in India, players should avoid playing the battle royale title on their mobile devices. They can, however, keep using the MAX version.

