How do some Free Fire players get rare V Badge on ID?

Players in Free Fire have access to a broad number of options for customizing their IDs, including the ability to modify their names, signatures, and several other details. In addition, individuals may also have seen unique badges such as the rare “V Badge” on the profiles of particular users.

This often causes people to wonder how those specific gamers get their hands on the V Badge, what are the prerequisites to meet, and other related questions. If you are one such user, the next section will help you answer your queries regarding the V Badge and availability.

Note: The game should not be downloaded or played in India due to the government-imposed prohibition.

Free Fire V Badge: Details about how players get it

A screenshot from the official patch notes of the OB25 update (Image via Garena)

The developers first mentioned the V Badge in the patch notes of Free Fire’s OB25 update. They essentially stated the following lines regarding it:

“Free Fire Partner program now available. You will now be able to see all Free Fire Partners with their special badge in-game. Spot them out and show them your favorite emote!”

Accordingly, it is understandable that becoming a partner is the only way to get the V Badge.

Nevertheless, joining the Partner Program is not a simple undertaking, as users must meet numerous qualifications to be eligible. Here's the list mentioned on the official website:

These are the minimum requirements that users must match to join the program (Image via Garena)

Vibrant YouTube channels that boast more than 1,00,000 subscribers.

Minimum 80% of the content in the previous 30 days should be based on Free Fire.

Over 3,00,000 views in the last 30 days.

Consistency in social media activity and overall content quality.

Content that is clean, engaging, and non-offensive.

Professionalism with a willingness to work hard.

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together.

If players believe they meet all of the conditions, they can apply. However, achieving these requirements will not guarantee a straight seat in the Partner Program since Garena will only accept the top candidates.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

Click on the 'Apply Now' option to head over to the Google form (Image via Garena)

These are the steps to register for the program:

Step 1: Visit the Partner Program website and tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: A Google form will show up on the screen where all the required details have to be entered.

Step 3: Finally, they may submit the form to complete their application process.

If gamers get selected, they will be entitled to various benefits, including the V Badge. They should remember that the application form isn’t always active, and they will have to keep checking for its availability.

