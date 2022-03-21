How do Free Fire YouTubers get the rare V Badge on ID? Full process explained

V Badge has intrigued the entire Free Fire community for a long time now. Users who have remained around for a few updates are obviously aware that the badge is granted to the game's partner. However, the new players are still uncertain about getting it.

Although this particular badge is just one minor reward from the extensive list, it is still sought after given that it has become a status symbol and works as a distinction between regular players and partners. There is no redeem code or anything else of this type available to get the badge.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading or installing the game.

How to get V Badge in Free Fire

The requirements and perks of this program (Image via Garena)

The sole method to obtain the V Badge is to become a member of the Free Fire Partner Program.

Joining this program is not the simplest of tasks, even for those who meet the minimum requirements. This is because there are additional prerequisites and an internal evaluation procedure. According to the website, the following prerequisites must be met before applications can be submitted:

Minimum of 100k subscribers

80% content relating to the game in the last 30 days with 300k channel views in the same duration

Non-controversial content which abides by Garena's content policy

Consistent content quality and social media activity

Players must display professionalism and should be willing to work hard

However, these are basic requirements, and just meeting these will not assure users a slot. Since the application for the Partner Program is still open, eligible players should waste no time sending in their applications. They can follow the guide given below:

Step 1: Access the Free Fire Partner Program website using this link. Click on the apply now button to redirect to the Google form.

The form is still accepting responses (Image via Google)

Step 2: Fill in details like name, phone number, channel name, ID proof, subscriber count, and more.

Step 3: Submit the form to complete the application. Once they are selected, players will hear back from Garena's team.

There are several perks for players, some of which are as follows:

Players receive diamonds, in-game rewards, and custom room cards

Invitation to tournaments

Advance access to content and official observer client

Merchandise

Financial compensation to certain users with given requirements and more

Edited by Shaheen Banu