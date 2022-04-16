How to do 'Friend Referral' in Free Fire to get Scar Paradise and other rewards

There is no dearth of activities that Free Fire gamers can participate in. These activities often have exciting in-game rewards that they can claim for free, making such events even more attractive.

A new event has been unveiled in the battle royale game called Friend Referral which involves giving away rewards if players recommend the game to their newbie friends. A specific threshold has to be reached for both parties (inviters and new players) to claim the rewards promised by the said event.

Friend Referral event in Free Fire

Friend Referral event (Image via Garena)

The “Friend Referral” event commenced on 13 April and will continue for over a month. This event allows players to invite three new players to join the battle royale game.

Mobile gamers who have already started enjoying the game can also take part in the event if they are below Level 5. The event will conclude on 24 May, and new players will have enough time to climb up the levels.

Inviter's rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the rewards that players who invite new gamers will be entitled to receive:

When new gamers reach Level 5 – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

When new gamers reach Level 7 – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

When new gamers reach Level 9 – Room Card (1 match)

When new gamers reach Level 12 – Scar Paradise

Newbie's rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the rewards that new players can claim:

Reach Level 5 – Double EXP Card (3 days)

Reach Level 7 – Bounty Playcard (3 days)

Reach Level 9 – Prime Suspect (Top) (30 days)

Reach Level 12 – Detective Panda

How to claim Scar Paradise gun skin via Friend Referral event

Players have to enter the new player's ID (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the “Calendar” icon.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the Events section and tap on the “Friend Referral” option.

Step 3: They will then have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Players will have to enter their friend’s Free Fire ID and tap on Send.

Step 5: If the invitation is accepted, mobile gamers are free to claim the Scar Paradise gun skin once their friends reach Level 12.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer