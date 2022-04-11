Free Fire Lucky Wheel event: How to get BTS Crystals, rare skins, and Night Panther for cheap

Free Fire has come up with yet another Lucky Wheel event that allows players to acquire in-game accessories at a very cheap rate. This time, the Lucky Wheel celebrates the BTS collaboration and allows players to purchase a BTS Crystal for a cheap price.
Mobile gamers can use this BTS Crystal to claim any one of the seven BTS outfit bundles. The price of the BTS Crystal is quite expensive and is worth 999 diamonds. Hence, the Lucky Wheel event is a great opportunity for players to get it for cheap.
The Luck Wheel event commenced yesterday, 10 April 2022. However, the catch is that Free Fire players can only acquire one item from the huge prize pool offered.
How to take part in the Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire?
Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire and then tap on the Lucky Wheel slide once it appears above the 'Store' option.
Step 2: Users will then have to tap on the Free button at the center of the wheel.
Step 3: Once a random discount is applied, players can use it to purchase any item from the prize pool.
Discount rates for the Lucky Wheel event
Here are the rates of discounts that players are assigned at random in the Lucky Wheel event:
- 1 diamond
- 99 diamonds
- 50% off
- 55% off
- 60% off
- 70% off
- 75% off
- 80% off
Prize pool for the Lucky Wheel event
Mobile gamers can only claim one of the following prizes offered by the Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire:
- BTS Crystal
- Knockout Loot Box
- Maniacal Chainsaw
- Moony pet
- Petskin: Gamer Moony
- Night Panther
- Roar action
- Pet skin: Golden Leopard
- Motor Bike – Cobra
- Blue Phoenix Bundle
- Bunny Guitarbag
- Purple Wings backpack
- Falling Star parachute
- Hunter in the Sky parachute
- Bad God Warning Bundle
- Provoke emote
- Red Hannya
- Black and Gold Shorts
- Skeleton Magician (Shoes)
- Motor Bike – Rapper Throttle
- 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date - 31 May 2022)
- 5x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date - 31 May 2022)
- 5x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date - 31 May 2022)
- Mob Boss Bundle
- Spikey Spine Surfboard
- Mad Stranger (Mask)
- 5x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- Kopassus Bundle
- After-hours
- Cobra Guardian backpack
- Zombie Corpse loot crate
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.