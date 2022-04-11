Free Fire Lucky Wheel event: How to get BTS Crystals, rare skins, and Night Panther for cheap

Free Fire has come up with yet another Lucky Wheel event that allows players to acquire in-game accessories at a very cheap rate. This time, the Lucky Wheel celebrates the BTS collaboration and allows players to purchase a BTS Crystal for a cheap price.

Mobile gamers can use this BTS Crystal to claim any one of the seven BTS outfit bundles. The price of the BTS Crystal is quite expensive and is worth 999 diamonds. Hence, the Lucky Wheel event is a great opportunity for players to get it for cheap.

The Luck Wheel event commenced yesterday, 10 April 2022. However, the catch is that Free Fire players can only acquire one item from the huge prize pool offered.

How to take part in the Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire?

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire and then tap on the Lucky Wheel slide once it appears above the 'Store' option.

Step 2: Users will then have to tap on the Free button at the center of the wheel.

Step 3: Once a random discount is applied, players can use it to purchase any item from the prize pool.

Discount rates for the Lucky Wheel event

Here are the rates of discounts that players are assigned at random in the Lucky Wheel event:

1 diamond

99 diamonds

50% off

55% off

60% off

70% off

75% off

80% off

Prize pool for the Lucky Wheel event

Mobile gamers can only claim one of the following prizes offered by the Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire:

BTS Crystal

Knockout Loot Box

Maniacal Chainsaw

Moony pet

Petskin: Gamer Moony

Night Panther

Roar action

Pet skin: Golden Leopard

Motor Bike – Cobra

Blue Phoenix Bundle

Bunny Guitarbag

Purple Wings backpack

Falling Star parachute

Hunter in the Sky parachute

Bad God Warning Bundle

Provoke emote

Red Hannya

Black and Gold Shorts

Skeleton Magician (Shoes)

Motor Bike – Rapper Throttle

5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date - 31 May 2022)

5x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date - 31 May 2022)

5x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date - 31 May 2022)

Mob Boss Bundle

Spikey Spine Surfboard

Mad Stranger (Mask)

5x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

5x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

5x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

5x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

5x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

10x Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

10x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

10x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Kopassus Bundle

After-hours

Cobra Guardian backpack

Zombie Corpse loot crate

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

