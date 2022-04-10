How to get BTS Crystal for as cheap as 1 diamond in Free Fire MAX today

A new Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel, including the last BTS Crystal, plus a bunch of other fascinating items like costumes, pets, and other cosmetics, is now available.

Crystal has become the most sought-after commodity in the game in recent weeks, since gamers may use it to acquire a free BTS bundle from the event, hence it is highly valued.

The recently introduced Lucky Wheel provides players with one final chance to win the Crystal and complete their collection of seven costumes. The event also features several other cosmetic items that they can get for as low as one diamond.

New Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel provides rewards for as low as one diamond

The new Lucky Wheel is available from 10 April in Free Fire MAX. It offers a wide prize pool, including BTS Crystal, along with other highly valued items. The concept of this event is simple: users spin the wheel to receive a lucky discount, and they may purchase an item at the following discount rate.

Since players can only acquire one item at the given prize, thus they must make the selection carefully. Additionally, items on sale may be refreshed for free for the first time, and gamers must spend diamonds after that to change it.

The discounted rates available at the event are:

One diamond

50% off

80% off

70% off

99 diamonds

60% off

75% off

55% off

The prize pool for this new event is as follows:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

BTS Crystal

Knockout Loot Box

Maniacal Chainsaw

Moony pet

Petskin: Gamer Moony

Night Panther

Roar action

Pet skin: Golden Leopard

Motor Bike – Cobra

Blue Phoenix Bundle

Bunny Guitarbag

Purple Wings backpack

Falling Star parachute

Hunter in the Sky parachute

Bad God Warning Bundle

Provoke emote

Red Hannya

Black and Gold Shorts

Skeleton Magician (Shoes)

Motor Bike – Rapper Throttle

5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May)

5x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May)

5x Incubator Voucher (Expires on 31 May)

Mob Boss Bundle

Spikey Spine Surfboard

Mad Stranger (Mask)

5x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

5x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

5x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

5x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

5x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

10x Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

10x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

10x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Kopassus Bundle

After-hours

Cobra Guardian backpack

Zombie Corpse loot crate

Steps to draw rewards

Step 1: First, players should open the event interface in Free Fire MAX and click the button in the center of the wheel.

After drawing a lucky discount, users can make a purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they have received the lucky discount, they may acquire one item at a special price.

Players should not let go of this opportunity as they have the option to get BTS Crystal in Free Fire MAX for as low as one diamond, which is an absolute steal.

Edited by R. Elahi