How to get BTS Crystal for as cheap as 1 diamond in Free Fire MAX today

A new Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel, including the last BTS Crystal, plus a bunch of other fascinating items like costumes, pets, and other cosmetics, is now available.
Crystal has become the most sought-after commodity in the game in recent weeks, since gamers may use it to acquire a free BTS bundle from the event, hence it is highly valued.
The recently introduced Lucky Wheel provides players with one final chance to win the Crystal and complete their collection of seven costumes. The event also features several other cosmetic items that they can get for as low as one diamond.
New Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel provides rewards for as low as one diamond
The new Lucky Wheel is available from 10 April in Free Fire MAX. It offers a wide prize pool, including BTS Crystal, along with other highly valued items. The concept of this event is simple: users spin the wheel to receive a lucky discount, and they may purchase an item at the following discount rate.
Since players can only acquire one item at the given prize, thus they must make the selection carefully. Additionally, items on sale may be refreshed for free for the first time, and gamers must spend diamonds after that to change it.
The discounted rates available at the event are:
- One diamond
- 50% off
- 80% off
- 70% off
- 99 diamonds
- 60% off
- 75% off
- 55% off
The prize pool for this new event is as follows:
- BTS Crystal
- Knockout Loot Box
- Maniacal Chainsaw
- Moony pet
- Petskin: Gamer Moony
- Night Panther
- Roar action
- Pet skin: Golden Leopard
- Motor Bike – Cobra
- Blue Phoenix Bundle
- Bunny Guitarbag
- Purple Wings backpack
- Falling Star parachute
- Hunter in the Sky parachute
- Bad God Warning Bundle
- Provoke emote
- Red Hannya
- Black and Gold Shorts
- Skeleton Magician (Shoes)
- Motor Bike – Rapper Throttle
- 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May)
- 5x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May)
- 5x Incubator Voucher (Expires on 31 May)
- Mob Boss Bundle
- Spikey Spine Surfboard
- Mad Stranger (Mask)
- 5x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- Kopassus Bundle
- After-hours
- Cobra Guardian backpack
- Zombie Corpse loot crate
Steps to draw rewards
Step 1: First, players should open the event interface in Free Fire MAX and click the button in the center of the wheel.
Step 2: Once they have received the lucky discount, they may acquire one item at a special price.
Players should not let go of this opportunity as they have the option to get BTS Crystal in Free Fire MAX for as low as one diamond, which is an absolute steal.