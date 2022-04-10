X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Free Fire and its MAX version have occupied a good position in the mobile battle royale segment, and their audience appears to be growing month after month. The community already includes numerous content creators who have already topped one million subscribers; the figure of players achieving this milestone appears to be growing.

Hemant Vyas, aka X-Mania, is a content creator for Galaxy Racer and has made quite a name in the community with 1.87 million subscribers. Additionally, he commands a massive following on several other platforms, including Instagram and Booyah.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should refrain from playing the game. Moreover, the stats used in this article are collected from the MAX version.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats?

X-Mania’s ID in Free Fire is 97762833. His detailed stats outlined within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has 41k kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has won 13603 squad matches and walked away with 3525 Booyahs at a win rate of 25.91%. He has notched 41162 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.08 and, at the same time, secured 9207 headshots in total, corresponding to a headshot rate of 22.37%.

The content creator has won 551 of the 3354 duo games, resulting in a win ratio of 16.42%. He has taken down 9780 opponents, of which 2006 are with headshots, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.49 and a headshot ratio of 20.51%.

He has entered 3194 solo matches and is unscathed in 448 of these, attributing to a win rate of 14.02%. X-Mania has taken down 9077 opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.31. He has recorded 2111 headshots, scoring a headshot ratio of 23.26%.

Ranked stats

He has no duo wins yet (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 472 squad games and turned out victorious on 96 instances, earning him a win percentage of 20.33%. He has bagged 1525 kills while landing 525 headshots, accumulating a K/D ratio of 4.06 and a headshot ratio of 34.43%.

X-Mania has participated in 11 duo games and racked up 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 1. Three are registered as headshots for a headshot ratio of 27.27%.

He has 13 matches to his credit in solo games and was undefeated in a single of these. With 31 frags and 16 headshots, X-Mania maintains a K/D ratio of 2.58, with a headshot rate is 51.61%.

Note: X-Mania’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Hemant Vyas is estimated to earn between $271 and $4.3K every month from the X-Mania YouTube channel.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Hemant launched the X-Mania YouTube channel in July 2019 and quickly came to fame, amassing a large audience and following. Since then, the player has maintained consistent uploads garnered over 139 million views.

Even his most viral video has 12 million views on it and is a highlight of his pushing to the Grandmaster tier.

Furthermore, the user has had a decent set of growth numbers in the previous few months, even gaining more than one million views in the last month.

