“There have been times when I have practiced Free Fire for twelve hours a day”: Hemant “X-Mania” Vyas, Galaxy Racer content creator

Free Fire (and Free Fire MAX) is one of India’s most popular battle royale games and boasts a wide range of content creators. From streaming to reporting various in-game events, they create engaging videos for viewers to enjoy.

Hemant “X-Mania” Vyas is one such creator whose YouTube channel has nearly 2 million subscribers. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, X-Mania talks about his journey as a YouTuber, his collaboration with Galaxy Racer, and more.

X-Mania’s journey as a Free Fire content creator

Q. The journey of a streamer is demanding as well as rewarding. Tell us about the challenges you have faced on your journey as a Free Fire streamer?

X-Mania: The biggest challenge for me was somehow convincing my parents to support me in pursuing a career in gaming.

Q. So, your parents were not supportive when you wanted to take up gaming as a profession?

X-Mania: When I first started, I did not get support from my parents. But as the channel grew and I started earning, they realized that I could do a lot here.

Q. Since you compete in various esports tournaments, how long do you dedicate to practicing Free Fire each day?

X-Mania: There is no set timing as such. Sometimes, I practice for four hours, sometimes six hours a day. There have been times when I have practiced for twelve hours a day!

Q. You were recently signed to the South Asian roster of Galaxy Racer. Do you think this deal will help boost your popularity as a streamer?

X-Mania: Yes! Being a part of Galaxy Racer is a huge thing for me. Now, let me see what I can achieve with the support of Galaxy Racer!

Q. What are some advantages of being associated with an esports, gaming, and lifestyle organization like Galaxy Racer?

X-Mania: I want to do loads of things alongside Galaxy Racer. I would not talk about it much because it is a secret!

Q. Your YouTube channel will reach 2 million subscribers soon. Do you have any plans on uploading a special video for your viewers to mark this milestone?

X-Mania: Yes, I have decided to upload a couple of videos once I achieve the benchmark of 2 million subscribers.

Q. What words of advice would you give to Free Fire mobile gamers who aspire to play the game professionally?

X-Mania: You should focus equally on your studies and gaming. Never give up!

Edited by Ravi Iyer