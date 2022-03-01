X-Mania monthly income, face reveal, age, Free Fire UID, and more revealed

Hemant Vyas, widely known as X-Mania in the Indian Free Fire community, is a content creator regularly watched by thousands. His videos are based on several aspects of the battle royale title, like gameplay, challenges, events, etc. He was also recently signed by Galaxy Racer (GXR).

As of this writing, X-Mania’s YouTube channel has over 1.88 million subscribers. Furthermore, he has over 1.5 million followers on Booyah, Garena’s platform for gaming content.

X-Mania’s Free Fire UID, stats and more

X-Mania’s Free Fire UID is 97762833. Listed below are his stats, as of today, 1 March:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has played 13075 squad games in Free Fire and has 3425 victories, resulting in a win rate of 26.19%. With 39688 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 4.11.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 3346 appearances and has 551 first-place finishes, possessing a win percentage of 16.46%. He has accumulated 9763 frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.49.

The famous personality has competed in 3181 solo games and has come out on top on 447 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 14.05%. In the process, the player has 9046 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at the BR-Ranked Season 26, X-Mania has featured in 82 squad games, winning 22 for a win percentage of 26.82%. He has racked up 237 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The content creator has also played three duo matches but failed to notch a kill or get a win.

Finally, X-Mania has participated in one solo game and has secured a single kill at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Note: X-Mania’s stats within the game are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Age and face reveal

X-Mania’s age is 20. He revealed his face a while back and users can see the same in the video above.

YouTube channel

X-Mania has amassed an incredible following since he started his journey in content creation a few years back. There are presently over 190 videos on his channel, and he has managed to accumulate a total of 137.82 million views through them. Out of that, he has acquired 763.517 thousand views in the last 30 days.

