How to get one of the seven BTS bundles in Free Fire for free

BTS-themed events in Free Fire are live now and players have quite a few events that they can participate in. One of the events, “Get BTS Outfit,” allows mobile gamers to claim one of the seven BTS outfits inspired by each Korean pop band member.

Here are the seven outfits and their respective inspirations:

Blush Flush, inspired by Jin

Soldier Nightmare, inspired by Suga

True Charm inspired by J-Hope

Wave Breezer inspired by RM

Golden Undaunted, inspired by Jimin

Tricky Jolly, inspired by V

Deceptive Fearless, inspired by Jungkook

To claim the BTS outfit bundle, players must collect one BTS Crystal. These crystals can be acquired for free or using Free Fire diamonds.

How to claim a BTS Crystal for free in Free Fire?

Neon Stick tokens are the only way to obtain BTS Crystals for free (Image via Garena)

The only way to claim a BTS Crystal for free is by collecting Neon Stick tokens. The “Neon Stick Token” event started in Free Fire on the very first day of the commencement of BTS events, i.e., 25 March 2022.

Mobile gamers can find the tokens on the battle royale maps in the game. They can also redeem it after the Clash Squad and Lone Wolf matches. Players will need to spend 100 Neon Stick tokens to acquire a BTS Crystal. The event will conclude on 16 April 2022, so players have seven days to accumulate the necessary tokens.

How to use BTS Crystal to purchase a costume?

One BTS Crystal is worth one outfit bundle (Image via Garena)

Once players have acquired one BTS Crystal, they can redeem it by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They have to head over to the Gen FF tab and tap on the Get BTS Outfit section.

Step 3: Mobile gamers will have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: They will then have to tap on spin and one of the seven BTS outfit bundles will be shortlisted.

Other ways to get the BTS Crystal to claim the bundle

BTS Crystal is one of the rewards in the Lucky Wheel prize pool (Image via Garena)

Here are two ways to allow players to acquire the BTS Crystal by paying the required number of diamonds:

Mobile gamers can purchase one BTS Crystal from the in-game store’s Item section. One crystal is worth 999 diamonds.

The BTS Crystal is also one of the rewards in the Lucky Wheel. Players will need to spin the wheel and a specific rate of discount will be applied to all the items in the prize pool. This allows mobile gamers to claim the crystal for as low as one diamond.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

