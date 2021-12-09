How to generate Free Fire nicknames for pets and ID easily

There has been a long-standing trend among Free Fire users to use creative IGNs and names for their pets. Prominent personalities and content creators have inspired this, and now most users look for such fancy names with fonts and symbols.

Typically, regular keyboards on Android and iOS devices do not provide such options.

Free Fire: Guide to generate stylish names for ID and pets

Lingojam offers a fancy text generator (Image via Lingojam)

To generate the names with fancy fonts and symbols, gamers would have to use websites like lingojam, fancytexttool, etc. Here are the procedures that they can follow:

Step 1: Go to a website that generates stylish names.

Step 2: Enter the required name you wish to incorporate for your ID or Pet.

Step 3: Subsequently, you will find outputs in various fonts and more on your screens. Choose the nickname you prefer and proceed with the name change process.

Gamers can otherwise customize the outputs by adding additional symbols according to their preference.

How to change the ID Nickname

Step 1: Visit the profile section and tap on the Gear/Settings icon to open the “Player Info” dialog box.

Step 2: After that, gamers must tap on the “Edit” icon beside their existing nickname in Garena Free Fire.

390 diamonds is needed to change the name (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up will show up, where they need to input the required name and press “390 diamonds” to change the name.

How to change the Pet Nickname

Step 1: Head over to the pet section by clicking on the “Pet” icon on the left side of the main lobby screen.

Step 2: Users should select the required pet as the next step.

After the first one, other name changes of pets will cost 200 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, they must press the icon beside the existing name and enter the new one.

The first name change is free and will later cost 200 diamonds.

