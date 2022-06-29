How to generate stylish Free Fire nicknames, pet names, and more in June 2022

Garena's Free Fire offers many characters, outfits, pets, and other collectibles for players to enjoy in the game. Players can equip their favorite characters and customize their look with different outfit combinations or costume bundles. Players can also choose different item skins to show off a customized look on the battlefield.

Apart from the looks of the characters in the game, players can also change the names of their guilds, pets, and game accounts. Various websites allow gamers to generate stylish nicknames with unique fonts and symbols. Players can also have an invisible User ID name in Garena Free Fire or its MAX variant.

Step-by-step guide for generating a name for pets, guild, UID, and more in Free Fire

Players can find several suggestions on name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)

Generating a stylish name is not that difficult, and players can do so by completing the following steps:

Step 1: Players should open their web browser and go to a nickname generator website. Here are some of the websites that players can use to generate a nickname:

FreeFireNickName: https://freefirenickname.com/

https://freefirenickname.com/ Nickfinder: https://nickfinder.com/freefire

https://nickfinder.com/freefire LingoJam: https://lingojam.com/StylishNameMaker

Step 2: Players can get suggestions for the name from Nickfinder or FreeFireNickName. Players can use the given box to find the best results if they want to generate their nicknames with unique fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Players can spot a wide variety of options, and they can copy the preferred one to their clipboard.

Note: Players should generate names as per their requirements as pets, UID, and guilds generally have different names in the game.

Name Change Card allows players to spend less in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Once players have copied the generated nickname, they should follow the steps given below to use the same in the game:

Step 4: Open the Free Fire app and sign in using the preferred platform.

Step 5: Tap on the profile icon in the top-left corner after signing in.

Step 6: Click on the Player info (gear icon) on the Gallery tab.

Step 7: Players can choose the Nickname on the Basic tab and paste their copied text in the box for 'New Nickname.'

Step 8: To make the changes, players will either have to pay 390 diamonds or use a Name Change Card.

The Name Change Card is available in the game only for the members of a guild. After completing the first level of their guild, players can unlock the card using 39 diamonds or 2000 guild points.

Pet nickname

On the first try, pet names can be changed for free (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players can open the pet section and choose the one they want to rename. They can use the edit icon to create a new pet nickname for free in Free Fire. However, changing the name is free only for the first time, and players will have to pay 290 diamonds from the next time onwards.

Guild names

Changing the guild name is very easy (Image via Garena)

Players can also change their guild names in the game. Free Fire players can complete the following steps to change the current name of their guild:

Step 1: Open the guild by tapping on its icon.

Step 2: Tap on guild info and use the edit icon to change the name.

Step 3: Players can paste the copied text in the 'New Name' box and pay 500 diamonds.

Once the payment is successful, the game will automatically update the new guild name.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is no longer legal in India, so users should avoid installing it. They can instead install the MAX variant to change the in-game names and access their game accounts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far