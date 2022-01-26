20 best Free Fire guild names after OB32 update

Garena Free Fire allows users to assemble a team or a community called the guild, who can play matches together while completing missions and challenges. These in-game guild tasks allow users to claim free prizes.

Guilds also provide sign-in rewards to gamers while providing access to redeemable collectibles in the store.

Hence, fans can create a Free Fire guild using 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds. Each guild lets users set eligibility criteria for other players to join the squad. There are various other customization options, like the name that players can make for their guilds.

Therefore, one can use different fonts and characters to set a unique guild name.

20 cool and stylish guild names players can use after Free Fire's OB32 update

The 20 best Free Fire guild names one should use after the OB32 update are given below:

1. Ni͢͢͢ghτw𐍉lveร

2. ꧁༒Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ༒꧂

3. ᶦᶰᵈ᭄ₜₑₐₘ࿐⁰⁰⁷

4. Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

5. ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ★

6. ❖Mʀ᭄נ o κ ᴇ ʀᴮᵒˢˢ

7. ꧁ᵀᵉᵃᵐ☯BOOYAH☯꧂

8. ❖SᴜɪᴄɪƉᴇ♣SϙᴜᴀƉ❖

9. ░P░A░P░A░

10. \\\M\\\A\\\F\\\I\\\A\\\

11. ＲＥＶＯＬＵＴＩＯＮ

12. ™Ꭰᥲʀκ͢☢Ӄᴎ͟͞ɪ͟͞ԍ͟͞ʜ͟͞ᴛs]™

13. ＬＥＦＴ２★ＤＩＥ

14. ꧁❦༒βค๔☠βσΨ༒❦꧂

15. ✰๖ۣۜƤredคt𐍉rSquคd✰

16. Ŧhunᖙeℝᵇeasts

17. ╰ ✰𝑯𝒀𝑷𝑬𝙍✰╮

18. ༺★BlackSteel★༻

19. ༒༻乃尺oズ乇刀༺༒

20. ✿Ǣ✿ＫＡＭＩKＡZＥ✿

How to change guild name?

How can players change the guild name (Image via Garena)

Players can use any of the names given above by copying them. They should follow the steps given below to change the name of their guilds:

Step 1: Copy the desired name given above or use any nickname generator site like Nickfinder.com or Fortnite Name Font to generate and copy the same.

Step 2: Open the game and select the guild icon given on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Open the guild info and tap on the edit icon to change the name.

Step 4: Paste the copied name in the "New Name" box and pay 500 diamonds.

Step 5: The guild name will automatically update upon paying the required amount of diamonds.

Players who use Free Fire MAX can use the same method to change the guild names.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. Players can generate a name of their choice using any nickname generator site.

Edited by Saman