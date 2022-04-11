How to get 50% discount on Free Fire Incubator today (April 11)

Garena is offering a 50% discount on the Yokai Incubator in Free Fire for a limited time, lowering the overall cost of collecting the four special costumes.

Incubators have been the source of some of the most exquisite cosmetics within the game. This Luck Royale does not offer items directly, and gamers must make spins to collect materials that can be subsequently exchanged for rewards.

The overall cost of obtaining the items is significantly higher, which acts as a barrier for players to spend diamonds. It is one of the reasons that many of the previously featured items have become extremely rare.

With a similar thought, players accumulate diamonds until Garena gives discounts on this Luck Royale to minimize the cost of acquisition.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the country should not install or play the game under any circumstances. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX as it is not banned.

Garena offers a 50% discount on Yokai Incubator in Free Fire

Spins in the Yokai incubator have been discounted by 50%. However, this offer is only valid on 11 April 2022. A single spin costs 20 diamonds rather than 40, while a pack of five costs 90 diamonds instead of the standard 180.

Since the discount is limited to a single day, gamers must quickly make the decision. Users can draw the following rewards at random after making the spins:

Blueprint: Ancient Hunters

Scrolls of Azure Badge

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Box

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

The items available in this Free Fire Incubator, along with the required materials, are as follows:

A total of four outfits are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Goldom Ghost Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Ancient Hunters and 7x Evolution Stone

Mercure Wraith Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Ancient Hunters and 5x Evolution Stone

Titanium Phantom Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Ancient Hunters and 4x Evolution Stone

Iron Fiend Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Ancient Hunters and 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to getting rewards from Incubator

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale within Free Fire and select the Incubator.

Spins are available at half the original rate (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, make the spins until the required materials have been collected.

Step 3: Finally, players may redeem the bundles from the exchange section.

The discount is undoubtedly advantageous for those who own sufficient diamonds. On the other hand, users with a few hundred diamonds should avoid spending the in-game currency since their odds of earning the prizes are quite slim.

