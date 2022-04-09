How to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX in India (2022)

When it comes to Free Fire MAX, diamonds are necessary for most tasks, from changing one's nickname to making purchases in the shop, including skins, character bundles, and other items.

This premium in-game money does not come free of charge, in contrast to its counterpart, Gold, which may be gained by participation in the game itself.

The vast majority of the game's players belong to the free-to-play category, making purchasing in-game cash impractical for many. Thus, gamers regularly search for a free alternative to acquire diamonds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and gamers should go through the applications' terms of service and privacy policy thoroughly.

Ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

3) Booyah

The current Booyah event (Image via Garena)

Booyah is a video-sharing application by Garena that regularly runs events, offering Free Fire items as rewards. Possible rewards include gift cards and cosmetics, including exclusive bundles, characters, pets, diamonds, and more.

Although players are guaranteed an item, this can be anything from the vast prize pool. Each contest or event can have a separate prerequisite, including watch time and uploading clips.

On top of this, they must also have their Free Fire ID linked to their Booyah account.

2) Redeem code

Previously released code for diamonds (Image via Garena)

Garena generously distributes Free Fire MAX redeem codes, which may be used to receive various free rewards, including costumes, skins, characters, pets, and several other cosmetics.

Previously, the developers also provided a code for free diamonds. However, it is only available to a restricted number of people.

Gamers must use any redemption coupons immediately since they will deliver freebies that would otherwise require them to spend their own money. However, one potential disadvantage is the server limits, which prevent users from obtaining incentives using code for another server.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards provides Google Play credit to users in return for completing brief and straightforward surveys. Players can download the application directly from the store and fill in some basic details to get started. The frequency and rewards per survey may vary depending on the gamer.

They may then use the credits to make the purchase immediately within the game. It is often more prudent to save credit for memberships or even Special Airdrops, which offer better value for money.

A number of other alternatives are available to users, but they must not thread down the wrong track of mods, hacks, or any other third-party tools.

