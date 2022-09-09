How to get AK47 Sound Crafter from Spend & Claim in Free Fire MAX

While top-up events are a common component of Free Fire and its MAX version, Garena occasionally adds Spend and Claim events to the battle royale title. The concept is the opposite of top-up events, as gamers have to spend a given number of diamonds for free to attain the rewards.

Recently, the developers have incorporated a Spend & Claim event into Free Fire MAX, allowing players to get an exclusive AK47 gun skin for free. Additionally, it offers a free music track, Gathering my Squad, which was released as part of a collaboration with Anitta.

Read through for a complete overview of the new event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases a new Spend & Claim event in Free Fire MAX

The event will run until 13 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

The Spend & Claim event started on 9 September 2022 on Free Fire MAX India server and will end on 13 September 2022. It requires individuals to expend a given number of diamonds for its duration to win exciting rewards.

While the first reward, Gathering my Squad, is free, gamers will have to spend 1500 diamonds to get the newly added AK47 – Sound Crafter. Since the former is free, they can directly collect it from the event section. Subsequently, they should not miss out on it.

At the same time, this gun skin is attractive and has good attributes. It improves damage and armor penetration but sacrifices the magazine size.

Procedure to get rewards from the event

Users interested in obtaining the gun skin can follow the instructions outlined in the following section:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and spend the required number of diamonds on the preferred avenue, including stores, events, and more.

It is important to note that the first reward is already free, so gamers do not need to spend diamonds to win it. Once they have spent enough premium in-game currency for the gun skin, they will then have to collect it manually.

Step 2: Open the events tab, and click on the Spend & Claim tab.

Players will have to click on the claim button to get the item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, individuals can click on the claim button beside the AK47 Sound Crafter to acquire the skin. They can finally equip it from the weapon section of the game.

Alongside this new gun skin from the A-Patroa collection, the developers incorporated several items in the store on 9 September 2022.

Consequently, this event very well complements the new addition of the items as interested gamers can acquire cosmetics from the store and even receive free gun skin.

Diamonds can be spent in the events as well (Image via Garena)

There are no restrictions on where gamers have to spend diamonds. The currency can be used in events as well.

If they are not interested in acquiring the items offered in-game, then spending 1500 diamonds on undesired cosmetics just to obtain this gun skin may not be the best option. They can essentially wait for their preferred cosmetic to be added to the game.

