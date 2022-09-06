How to get Shadowthorn Hitman bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Events are a vital source of cosmetics like outfits, skins, and more in Free Fire MAX. Garena recently launched a new iteration of the Reload Target Down event in the battle royale title, allowing gamers to get an exclusive bundle and loot box as a reward.

Unlike other events, the rewards are not free. Players will have to spend diamonds to get the outfit. Additionally, these events guarantee a particular number of rewards after making a few spins, making them quite popular among the player base.

Garena releases new Reload Target Down event in Free Fire MAX

The new Reload Target Down event commenced on the Free Fire MAX India server on September 6, 2022, and will be accessible until September 11, 2022. This time around, the event offers items from the Shadowthorn Hitman bundle as separate rewards. Users will have to spend diamonds to draw the rewards, with the first spin being free.

The rules of the current event (Image via Garena)

Gamers will draw items randomly, and once these are removed from the loot pool, they will be replaced by a Shadow Bullet at a special price. As a result, gamers are guaranteed to obtain all the prizes within ten spins.

The items up for grabs include:

Prize pool

Ghastly Flames Loot Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: October 31, 2022)

1x Cube Fragment

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Shadow Bullet

Shadowthorn Hitman (Top)

Shadowthorn Hitman (Head)

Shadowthorn Hitman (Shoes)

Shadowthorn Hitman (Mask)

Shadowthorn Hitman (Bottom)

Since the rewards are not repeated, the price for each spin will gradually increase, and players will have to spend more diamonds to draw for the items. The price for drawing the rewards is as follows:

The first fire is available for free (Image via Garena)

1st fire – Free

2nd fire – 9 diamonds

3rd fire – 19 diamonds

4th fire – 29 diamonds

5th fire – 49 diamonds

6th fire – 69 diamonds

7th fire – 99 diamonds

8th fire – 199 diamonds

9th fire – 299 diamonds

10th fire – 499 diamonds

How to collect the Shadowthorn Hitman bundle in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards from the new Reload Target Down event in Free Fire MAX:

Click the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users must open their Free Fire MAX account and access the special Reload Target Down event interface.

Step 2: Subsequently, they can click the fire button to draw one reward at random.

Step 3: Individuals can continue to fire for rewards until they have acquired the entire bundle.

If players obtain the individual component of the bundle on the final fire, all ten spins will cost them 1271 diamonds. As a result, only those who have sufficient diamonds should proceed with the spins.

Since the first spin is free, gamers can try their luck at the event at least once without spending money. Additionally, the cost of the bundle is similar to the price listed in the store. However, gamers will receive additional items alongside it as well, making it a better deal for interested users.

