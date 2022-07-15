How to get rare Burger Lad Bundle and Burger Banger Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX Indian Server this week

Free Fire MAX players are captivated by the cosmetic items added to the game regularly during new events. Gamers are tempted to collect as many items as possible, most of which are purely esthetic.

With the advent of the Reload Target Down event, a new set of food-themed cosmetics have been added to the battle royale title. Like many events, players cannot get all of them for free and will have to expend diamonds to obtain the grand prizes eventually.

The new Reload Target Down event offers exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server will be able to access the latest version of the Reload Target Down event from 15 July 2022 onwards. It will run until 21 July 2022, and gamers have a few days to spend diamonds and get all the themed cosmetics.

It is similar to Faded Wheel, and many players prefer such events because they assure a specific set of prizes for spending a known number of diamonds. Furthermore, since the initial spin (fire) is entirely free, players may try their luck without risking anything. They may land a themed item for free if they are fortunate enough.

Moreover, once an item from the prize pool is drawn, it will be removed and thus will not be repeated. The item will be replaced by one of the other five items from the Golden Bullets. The items that users can get from the new event are as follows:

Prize pool

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pumpkin Flames (AK + M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Tamago parachute

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Strapped Sub backpack

The complete prize pool (Image via Garena)

Golden Bullets

Burger Lad Bundle

Ketchup Gal Bundle

Boxed Burger

Grenade – Burger Banger

Gloo Wall – Burger Banger

Since the item is not repeated, the price of spins is subsequently increased. The exact costs are as follows:

1st spin – Free

2nd spin – 9 diamonds

3rd spin – 19 diamonds

4th spin – 29 diamonds

5th spin – 59 diamonds

6th spin – 99 diamonds

7th spin – 149 diamonds

8th spin – 199 diamonds

9th spin – 299 diamonds

10th spin – 599 diamonds

Hence, the overall cost of the acquisition is 1461 diamonds.

Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

Players may follow the steps outlined in the following section to collect the rewards from the Free Fire MAX Reload Target Down event.

Hit the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can access the interface by clicking on the go-to button under the Reload Target Down section currently in the news tab.

Step 2: They must click the fire button, and the first one is available for free. Subsequently, gamers need to spend diamonds to acquire subsequent items.

Players may obtain the bundle and Gloo Wall on any spin/fire. Hence, only those with sufficient diamonds should proceed ahead. Moreover, the event offers an absolute bargain to the players as they can collect all items for 1461 diamonds.

