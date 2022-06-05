How to get Apocalyptic Red M1014 and M60 Azure Stormbringer in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has introduced the Rampage Double Incubator into Free Fire MAX. This is, in essence, a relaunch of the Mythos M60 Incubator, which was released in June 2021, and the Apocalyptic Red Incubator in July 2020. Gamers can finally spend diamonds to get their hands on these gun skins.
Incubators have been the source of exclusive and valuable cosmetics within the battle royale title. The rewards in this luck royale cost tonnes of diamonds, and so these grow rare throughout the years. Often, the developers relaunch the incubator, offering the newer players an opportunity to collect rewards like in this case.
Guide to receiving Apocalyptic Red M1014 and M60 Azure Stormbringer in Free Fire MAX
Like any incubator in Free Fire MAX, gamers will not receive the items directly by making spins and will have to accumulate the required material. Players need 40 diamonds to make one spin, and the other option of 5 spins will cost 180 diamonds.
Subsequently, they will receive one of the following items at random:
Story continues below ad
- Blueprint: M1014 – Apocalyptic Red
- Swordsoul Reality Badge
- Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Shirt Loot Crate
- Blueprint: Mythos Gun
- Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate
- Evolution Stone
- 1x Pet Food
- Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Pants Crate
- Bonfire
- Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate
Users are not guaranteed a particular item within a set number of spins. The rewards drawn are at random. After gamers have collected enough materials, they may engage the rewards for the following items based on their preference. The available ones are:
- M1014 Apocalyptic Red: 3x Blueprint: M1014 – Apocalyptic Red + 7x Evolution Stone
- M1014 Apocalyptic Gold: 2x Blueprint: M1014 – Apocalyptic Red + 5x Evolution Stone
- M1014 Apocalyptic Green: 1x Blueprint: M1014 – Apocalyptic Red + 3x Evolution Stone
- M1014 Apocalyptic Dark: 1x Blueprint: M1014 – Apocalyptic Red + 2x Evolution Stone
- M60 Azure Stormbringer: 3x Blueprint: Mythos Gun + 8x Evolution Stone
- M60 Frost Sabertooth: 2x Blueprint: Mythos Gun + 7x Evolution Stone
- M60 Volcanic Whirlwind: 2x Blueprint: Mythos Gun + 6x Evolution Stone
- M60 Shadow Earthshaker: 2x Blueprint: Mythos Gun + 5x Evolution Stone
Story continues below ad
The steps to collect the rewards through the incubator are as follows:
Step 1: After loading up Free Fire MAX, users can open the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: They can select the Double Incubator tab and make the desired number of spins until they collect the required material for their desired gun skin.
Step 3: Once they have enough blueprints and Evolution Stone, they may access the exchange section by clicking on the center of the incubator.
Step 4: Users can select the desired skin and exchange it for the preferred one.
Story continues below ad
Is it worth spending diamonds on this Free Fire MAX Incubator?
The items on offer are scarce, making them extremely valuable. However, obtaining them will take thousands of diamonds. As a result, players who only have a few hundred of them should stay well clear of making spins. Also, users with already enough Evolution Stones can give it a shot.
Gamers may even exchange the Blueprint from the Phoenix Zeal Incubator for the Mythos or M1014 – Apocalyptic Red.