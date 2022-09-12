How to get arrival animations and skywings from Free Fire Moco Store (MAX version)

Garena has returned with another iteration of the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX, this time with amazing arrival animations as the grand prize and skywings as a bonus prize.

The Moco Store is similar to the Faded Wheel in the game, and players are rewarded prizes after making spins. Individuals can also exercise a high degree of control over the prize pool in this luck royale.

As a result, the developers relaunch it regularly, with lots of awards for users to claim. This article will offer a detailed outline of the new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX featuring arrival animations and skywings

The developers introduced the new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX on 12 September 2022, and it is here to stay until 18 September 2022. Gamers must select one item from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes to begin. The items available in each section are outlined below:

Grand Prizes

A total of six animations are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Charge

Dragon Rider

Goodies Time

Tornado

FFWS Pride

Cyclone Skater

Bonus Prizes

The skywings and pet bundles up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Pegasus Skywing

Feral Electrasaur

Winterland Sledge

Hellfire Falco Deluxe Bundle (includes Falco and Pet Skin: Hellfire Falco)

Ice Sensei Tig Deluxe Bundle (includes Sensei Tig and Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig)

Gold Waggor Deluxe Bundle (Includes Mr. Waggor and Pet Skin: Gold Waggor)

Once gamers have made the selection, they must spend diamonds to draw rewards from the following pool:

AK47 – Water Ballon Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 October 2022)

The two selected rewards

Similar to the Faded Wheel, once players have obtained the item, it will not be repeated. This will increase the overall prospects of drawing the grand prize. However, the price of spins increases with every attempt.

The price of spins in the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

The price of spins is 9, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. Consequently, users can draw all the rewards by spending 874 diamonds. This is indeed a good deal, considering the value of the items in the store.

Steps to access Moco Store and draw rewards in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the instructions given below to get the rewards:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire MAX and access the Moco Store in the Luck Royale section.

Confirm the selection of items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals should select one item from each section – Bonus and Grand prizes. They need to confirm the selection to proceed.

Make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can make spins by spending diamonds to draw the rewards.

Players should only participate in the event if they have sufficient diamonds to make all the spins. This is because there is a chance that they will only obtain the Grand Prize and Bonus Prize in the last two spins.

Edited by Siddharth Satish