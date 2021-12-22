How to get Aurora Oni MP5 skin and Midnight Oni bundle in Garena Free Fire

Cosmetics are a widely discussed topic among Free Fire players. Garena frequently adds events that provide users with a comprehensive collection of items at a low price.

The new Oni spin event has recently begun and includes the Aurora Oni MP5 and the Midnight Oni Bundle as two of the rewards. While the bundle adds a unique effect, the gun skin incorporates tremendous attributes as it increases firing rate, armor penetration and only decreases magazine capacity.

Midnight Oni Bundle and MP5 – Aurora Oni is available in Free Fire

The Oni Spin commenced on 22 December 2021 in Free Fire and provides two special rewards in addition to various other items. Players will need to spend diamonds to obtain them, and they will have time until 28 December to do so.

A single spin for this event will require 20 diamonds, and a pack of ten spins will be available at a slight discount of 180 diamonds. Aside from these two options, a special spin costs 40 diamonds and gives players a 3x chance of winning the grand prizes.

The list of items and price of spins for the new event (Image via Free Fire)

The list of items available in the event are as follows:

Midnight Oni Bundle

Metallic (FAMAS + VSS) Weapon Loot Crate

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 January)

Maniac’ Jinx

Cube Fragment

MP5 – Aurora Oni

Palace of Poker Badge

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 January)

Spikey Spine Surfboard

Users are not guaranteed the bundle or gun skin within the given number of spins. Nevertheless, they will receive rewards for reaching a specific number of spins which are as follows:

10x spin: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

20x spin: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

30x spin: 3x Cube Fragment

Players may follow these steps:

At present users can access the event from the news tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, players should open Free Fire and then access the special event interface.

Step 2: Next, gamers need to decide on the desired type of spin. They can continue making spins until they obtain the desired item.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since there is no assurance of rewards from a specific number of attempts, some users might require only a few hundred diamonds. At the same time, others may have to spend thousands.

Edited by Siddharth Satish