How to get Beautiful Love emote, Peachy Ride, and more in Free Fire MAX

Garena had announced its collaboration with Justin Bieber to commemorate Free Fire’s 5th Anniversary. As part of the celebrations, the global icon debuted an exclusive track, Beautiful Love (Free Fire), as part of the first in-game performance.

The developers also released a new character based on Justin Bieber, along with tons of additional themed cosmetics. Garena recently incorporated J.Biebs Afterparty, where users further have a chance to get their hands on an emote, arrival animation, and even a gun skin.

They can spend diamonds to draw these exciting rewards in the battle royale title.

J.Biebs Afterparty event in Free Fire MAX

The J.Biebs Afterparty began on the Indian server on 29 August and will continue till 4 September. Players must spend diamonds to receive a random reward. They have two alternatives: Normal Party, which costs 19 diamonds, and Super Party, which costs 99 diamonds.

The distinction between the two is that the latter guarantees a permanent item. In addition, gamers are guaranteed to receive a Justin Bieber collection item within nine Super Party. This counter will be reset after they have won a grand prize.

The list of items up for grabs includes:

The entire prize list of the event (Image via Garena)

Beautiful Love emote

Peachy Ride Arrival Animation

MP40 – Tune of Roses

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Top)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Bottom)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Shoes)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Head)

FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Mask)

FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Top)

FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Bottom)

FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Shoes)

FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Head)

FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Mask)

Airburst Entranced (Mask)

Thunder Electrified (Mask)

Motor Bike – Purple Rev

Motor Bike – Moco Month

Spikey Spines Backpack

Sauce Swagger Backpack

Grenade – Glo Rubik

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Pet Skin: Panda Party

Plasma Ball Loot Box

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Spikey Spine Loot Box

Punkster Surfboard

Sauce Swagger Skyboard

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

Rebel Academy (P90 + KAR98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Skyline Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

40x Universal Fragment

Resupply Map

Scan

If Free Fire MAX users receive a previously owned permanent item, it will be converted into an FF token.

Steps to access J.Biebs Afterparty in Free Fire MAX and obtain rewards

To obtain Justin Bieber-themed rewards in Free Fire MAX, players should first access the J.Biebs Afterparty event interface. They can click on the go-to button under the corresponding event section in the news tab.

Gamers can click the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Users need to spend diamonds for a Normal or Super party to acquire rewards at random. They can continue until they have obtained their preferred grand prize of emote, gun skin, or even the arrival animation.

Since the event may require individuals to spend a few thousand diamonds, only those with sufficient diamonds should proceed ahead. It enables them to acquire an exciting set of prizes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer