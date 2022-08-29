How to get Beautiful Love emote, Peachy Ride, and more in Free Fire MAX

Garena had announced its collaboration with Justin Bieber to commemorate Free Fire’s 5th Anniversary. As part of the celebrations, the global icon debuted an exclusive track, Beautiful Love (Free Fire), as part of the first in-game performance.
The developers also released a new character based on Justin Bieber, along with tons of additional themed cosmetics. Garena recently incorporated J.Biebs Afterparty, where users further have a chance to get their hands on an emote, arrival animation, and even a gun skin.
They can spend diamonds to draw these exciting rewards in the battle royale title.
J.Biebs Afterparty event in Free Fire MAX
The J.Biebs Afterparty began on the Indian server on 29 August and will continue till 4 September. Players must spend diamonds to receive a random reward. They have two alternatives: Normal Party, which costs 19 diamonds, and Super Party, which costs 99 diamonds.
The distinction between the two is that the latter guarantees a permanent item. In addition, gamers are guaranteed to receive a Justin Bieber collection item within nine Super Party. This counter will be reset after they have won a grand prize.
The list of items up for grabs includes:
- Beautiful Love emote
- Peachy Ride Arrival Animation
- MP40 – Tune of Roses
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Top)
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Bottom)
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Shoes)
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Head)
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger (Mask)
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Top)
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Bottom)
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Shoes)
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Head)
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian (Mask)
- Airburst Entranced (Mask)
- Thunder Electrified (Mask)
- Motor Bike – Purple Rev
- Motor Bike – Moco Month
- Spikey Spines Backpack
- Sauce Swagger Backpack
- Grenade – Glo Rubik
- Pan – Sauce Swagger
- Pet Skin: Panda Party
- Plasma Ball Loot Box
- Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box
- Spikey Spine Loot Box
- Punkster Surfboard
- Sauce Swagger Skyboard
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)
- Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Rebel Academy (P90 + KAR98K) Weapon Loot Crate
- Skyline Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
- Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)
- 40x Universal Fragment
- Resupply Map
- Scan
If Free Fire MAX users receive a previously owned permanent item, it will be converted into an FF token.
Steps to access J.Biebs Afterparty in Free Fire MAX and obtain rewards
To obtain Justin Bieber-themed rewards in Free Fire MAX, players should first access the J.Biebs Afterparty event interface. They can click on the go-to button under the corresponding event section in the news tab.
Users need to spend diamonds for a Normal or Super party to acquire rewards at random. They can continue until they have obtained their preferred grand prize of emote, gun skin, or even the arrival animation.
Since the event may require individuals to spend a few thousand diamonds, only those with sufficient diamonds should proceed ahead. It enables them to acquire an exciting set of prizes.