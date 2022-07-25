How to get Blue Flame Draco AK47 Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has brought back the Blue Flame Draco AK-47 on the Free Fire MAX Indian server as a reward in the recently incorporated Faded Wheel. It is one of the first and most popular Evo gun skins in the battle royale title and has been available several times since its initial release in 2020.

For starters, Evo gun skins are highly valuable in the game since they come with additional attributes, an exclusive emote, kill, hit, and fire effects, as well as a unique ability, making it a complete package. However, to unlock all the perks, users will need to use special tokens to level up the skin.

Blue Flame Draco AK47 is available in Free Fire MAX once again

The new Faded Wheel featuring the exclusive gun skin started on 25 July 2022 in Free Fire MAX. Users can draw the rewards until 31 July 2022. Moreover, it is available in Faded Wheel, a luck royale that is popular among the players as they can get a particular set of items at a known cost.

Unlike any other luck royale in the game, the items will not get repeated. However, gamers will need to spend more diamonds for every spin. The price starts at nine diamonds for the first one, and the last spin will set them back by 499 diamonds.

The list of items up for grabs is as follows:

AK47 – Blue Flame Draco

Dragon Scale (AK47)

Hip Hop Street

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Golden Hand Loot Box

Blue Flame Draco Token Box

Ornamental Skyboard

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

The prize pool for the latest luck royale (Image via Garena)

Steps to win rewards from Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

Users may follow the instructions in the following section to draw the rewards from the newly incorporated Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Click on the Luck Royale button to open the section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers can open the battle royale title and then open Luck Royale through the menu on the left side of the screen.

Select Faded Wheel with Blue Flame Draco as a reward (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must navigate through the various Luck Royales to select the Faded Wheel featuring the Blue Flame Draco AK47 skin.

Confirm the removal of two rewards to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can select two undesired items by clicking on the bottom left corner. They must then confirm their selection.

Users cannot revert this selection, and the prize pool cannot be changed once the decision is made.

Make spins to acquire rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players should spend diamonds to make spins and randomly draw an item each time. As mentioned earlier, the prices of these spins will gradually increase.

Players can continue spending diamonds until they acquire the gun skin and the other grand prize.

Only those with sufficient diamonds should proceed since they could potentially draw the gun skin as the final reward.

The gun skin is undoubtedly a good deal at 1082 diamonds. However, the overall cost of getting it to the highest level is even higher. They will need a 1450 Dragon Scale (AK47), which will require thousands of diamonds.

