How to get Booyah Day 2021 UMP skin in Free Fire

Gun skins in Garena Free Fire improve the weapon's stats as well as its visual appearance. These items are frequently introduced into the game, and users can usually obtain them through events or loot crates.

Evo gun skins have become a fan favorite over time because they can be leveled up to unlock benefits such as exclusive emotes, firing effects, and more. As part of the Booyah Day festivities, a new one has made its way into the battle royale title.

A guide on obtaining UMP - Booyah Day 2021 Evo gun skin in Free Fire

The skin is going to be up for grabs till 12 December (Image via Free Fire)

UMP – Booyah Day 2021 has been added to Free Fire through the Faded Wheel event, which will run for 30 days. Players can spin using diamonds to get their hands on the Evo gun skin.

The prize pool contains ten rewards, similar to all the other Faded Wheel events, and players must remove two that they do not wish to obtain.

Two rewards need to be removed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Once they have done the same, they can begin spinning to draw the rewards from the pool.

Prize Pool

Pet Food

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher

Scan Playcard (3D)

Warrior's Loot

UMP – Booyah Day Token Box 1

Booyah Power (Token)

Trick or Treat

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

The items obtained from each spin will be grayed out, implying that users will receive UMP - Booyah Day 2021 within eight spins.

Steps to access Faded Wheel

1) Once Free Fire is open on your device, tap on the "Luck Royale" tab.

2) You can then go to the "Faded Wheel" section and remove the two rewards you don't want.

First spin is free in this event (Image via Free Fire)

3) You can start spinning to get a random item from the prize pool as the last step.

Since the first spin is free, you can have a shot at obtaining the gun skin at no cost.

UMP - Booyah Day 2021 in Free Fire

UMP - Booyah Day (Image via Free Fire)

UMP - Booyah Day 2021 is the seventh Evo gun skin in Free Fire, and users will have to utilize the Booyah Power token to upgrade it. With every level up, a particular privilege will get unlocked, including New Look, Exclusive Emote, Kill Effect, and so on.

At the maximum level, here are the attributes of the weapon:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

Note: "+" stands for increased, while "-" means decreased.

