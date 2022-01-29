×
Create
Notifications

How to get Brisk Gallop animation and Pegasus Skywing from Free Fire Faded Wheel (January 2022)

Brisk Gallaop Animation is the reward in the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Brisk Gallaop Animation is the reward in the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 29, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Feature

Free Fire features a diverse collection of items ranging from emotes and animation to characters, pets, and gun skins. Developers often expand the list of accessible items by introducing new ones through Luck Royale, events, and the store, providing users with a broader selection.

The new Faded Wheel has brought in Brisk Gallop animation and Pegasus Skywing, among several other rewards. The main draw for this Luck Royale is that players can earn both grand prizes and a variety of other enticing cosmetics within a limited number of attempts.

Steps to get Brisk Gallop animation and Pegasus Skywing in Free Fire

The new Faded Wheel launched on 29 January. It includes a legendary animation as well as a Skywing as the grand prize. For those unfamiliar, animation is a particular effect that appears during matchmaking, on the profile page, and in MVP announcements.

Gamers have time until 4 February 2022 to obtain any eight of the following by spending diamonds:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)
The prize pool (Image via Garena)
  • Brisk Gallop animation
  • Wings of the Devil parachute
  • New Year Weapon Box
  • Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 28 February 2022)
  • Fiery Flames surfboard
  • Pegasus Skywing
  • Wooden Horse Loot Box
  • Shirt (Red)
  • 1x Cube Fragment
  • Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Players first need to remove two of the items and subsequently make a spin to draw rewards at random. The interesting aspect is that rewards are not repeated, and consequently, the price of making spins also increases.

Users are guaranteed eight items for 1082 diamonds (Image via Garena)
Users are guaranteed eight items for 1082 diamonds (Image via Garena)

According to the rules, participants are guaranteed all eight items for 1082 diamonds, which is a wonderful deal. Those seeking to obtain the animation and Skywing can get the two at a much lower level.

Here are the exact steps for accessing the Luck Royale and drawing rewards are:

Step 1: After users have signed into their Free Fire account, they can access the Luck Royale.

Step 2: Next, they must select the Faded Wheel with Brisk Gallop animation as the reward.

After removing two items, users can make spins (Image via Garena)
After removing two items, users can make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can remove two undesired rewards and make spins to acquire the items in Free Fire.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी