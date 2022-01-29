How to get Brisk Gallop animation and Pegasus Skywing from Free Fire Faded Wheel (January 2022)

Free Fire features a diverse collection of items ranging from emotes and animation to characters, pets, and gun skins. Developers often expand the list of accessible items by introducing new ones through Luck Royale, events, and the store, providing users with a broader selection.

The new Faded Wheel has brought in Brisk Gallop animation and Pegasus Skywing, among several other rewards. The main draw for this Luck Royale is that players can earn both grand prizes and a variety of other enticing cosmetics within a limited number of attempts.

Steps to get Brisk Gallop animation and Pegasus Skywing in Free Fire

The new Faded Wheel launched on 29 January. It includes a legendary animation as well as a Skywing as the grand prize. For those unfamiliar, animation is a particular effect that appears during matchmaking, on the profile page, and in MVP announcements.

Gamers have time until 4 February 2022 to obtain any eight of the following by spending diamonds:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Brisk Gallop animation

Wings of the Devil parachute

New Year Weapon Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 28 February 2022)

Fiery Flames surfboard

Pegasus Skywing

Wooden Horse Loot Box

Shirt (Red)

1x Cube Fragment

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Players first need to remove two of the items and subsequently make a spin to draw rewards at random. The interesting aspect is that rewards are not repeated, and consequently, the price of making spins also increases.

Users are guaranteed eight items for 1082 diamonds (Image via Garena)

According to the rules, participants are guaranteed all eight items for 1082 diamonds, which is a wonderful deal. Those seeking to obtain the animation and Skywing can get the two at a much lower level.

Here are the exact steps for accessing the Luck Royale and drawing rewards are:

Step 1: After users have signed into their Free Fire account, they can access the Luck Royale.

Step 2: Next, they must select the Faded Wheel with Brisk Gallop animation as the reward.

After removing two items, users can make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can remove two undesired rewards and make spins to acquire the items in Free Fire.

